Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan wish PM Narendra Modi on 73rd birthday: 'Get some time off from work, have a bit of fun too'

Actors Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Sonu Sood, and Varun Dhawan among others wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday as he clocked his 73rd birthday. The Bollywood celebrities took to social media platforms to extend their good wishes to the PM. (Also Read | Kangana Ranaut, Akshay Kumar, Hema Malini, Sunny Deol wish 'most loved leader in the world' PM Narendra Modi on birthday)

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan wish PM Modi

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan wished PM Narendra Modi on his birthday.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Shah Rukh wrote, "Happy Birthday to Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi ji!!! Have a healthy and joyful day. May u get some time off from work and have a bit of fun too. Best wishes." Salman Khan tweeted, "Wishing Hon PM Shri Narendra Modi ji a very Happy Birthday….@narendramodi."

Varun Dhawan, Sonu Sood, Rajkummar Rao wish PM Modi

Varun Dhawan shared a picture with PM Modi as they shook hands and smiled. He wrote on X, "Dear sir, You have the love and adulation of not just our glorious nation! You roar like a lion and the world stands in ovation! Happy birthday PM Narendra Modiji. Jaihind! @narendramodi @PMOIndia."

Sonu Sood shared a picture of PM Modi on X. He said, "Wishing our Honourable PM Shri @narendramodi ji a very happy birthday. May you pave the way for the holistic development of Bharat with your strong leadership and far-reaching vision." Ananya Panday wished, "Happy Birthday to our Honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi ji. You inspire billions of us!"

Sonu Sood wished PM Modi.

Rajkummar Rao also posted a photo with PM Narendra Modi in which they shook hands. He wrote in Hindi, "Happy birthday to you dear @narendramodi ji and many congratulations on the immense success of G20. May God grant you long life and all the happiness. Like this, you keep inspiring us all. Jai Hind." Tiger Shroff tweeted, "A very Happy Birthday to our honourable PM @narendramodi ji, you are an ultimate leader and the pride of our nation."

Mohanlal and Rakesh Roshan post messages for PM

Veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan said the prime minister's dedication towards building "a strong & prosperous India" inspires citizens of the country. "Wishing our Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji a very Happy Birthday- May god bless you with great health and long life Sir … #HappyBirthdayModiJi," actor Riteish Deshmukh wrote on X.

Actor Mohanlal tweeted, "Sending our Hon. Prime Minister Shri. Narendra Modi Ji love and best wishes on his birthday! Here's to crossing more milestones and making the nation prouder! @narendramodi @PMOIndia." Akshay Kumar posted a picture with the Prime Minister on X. "Happy Birthday @narendramodi ji. Keep inspiring us, year after year. Wishing you great health, prayers and happiness always," he wrote.

