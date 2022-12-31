Shah Rukh Khan sends 'heartfelt condolences' to PM Narendra Modi on mother's death: 'May God bless her soul'

Shah Rukh Khan sent out his 'heartfelt condolences' to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his mother Hiraben Modi died on Friday at the age of 100. The prime minister performed his mother's last rites in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, before returning to Delhi on Saturday. After Hiraben's death was announced, other celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Kangana Ranaut, Vivek Agnihotri, Jackie Shroff, Swara Bhasker and Sonu Sood had paid their respects to the prime minister's late mother by sharing their condolences on social media. (Also read: PM Modi's mom Hiraben dies: Akshay Kumar says 'no greater sorrow than losing mother', Kangana Ranaut offers condolences)

On Saturday, Shah Rukh tweeted, "Heartfelt condolences to @narendramodi on the loss of his mother Heeraben ji. My family’s prayers are with you sir. May God bless her soul."

The actor and the politician have interacted a few times in the past, including in 2019, when PM Modi met other members of the Indian film industry to mark the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary. Besides Shah Rukh, other celebrities such as Aamir Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Ekta Kapoor, and Imtiaz Ali were also present.

In September, Shah Rukh had wished the prime minister on his 72nd birthday. He had written, "Your dedication for the welfare of our country and its people is highly appreciated. May you have the strength and health to achieve all your goals. Take a day off and enjoy your Birthday, sir. Happy birthday @narendramodi." He had jokingly asked him to take the day off and celebrate.

Shah Rukh has been away from the big screen for the last four years. He was last seen in Anand L Rai's Zero (2018) with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. His next film Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, will release in theatres on January 25, 2023. He stars in the action film alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

The actor's wife Gauri Khan and daughter Suhana Khan were recently away in Dubai for a short trip. They have returned to India to ring in the new year. Suhana is making her acting debut in 2023 with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies alongside other young actors like Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Yuvraj Menda, Mihir Ahuja, Dot and Vedang Raina. The film, which recently wrapped up shooting ahead of Christmas, will premiere on Netflix sometime next year.

