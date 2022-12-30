PM Modi's mom Hiraben dies: Akshay Kumar says 'no greater sorrow than losing mother', Kangana Ranaut offers condolences

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Hiraben died late Thursday. Several Bollywood celebrities mourned her death on social media and shared their condolences. Kangana Ranaut shared a sweet picture of Hiraben feeding Narendra Modi with hand on her Instagram Stories. She wrote in Hindi, “May God give Narendra Modi ji patience and peace in this tough time. Om Shanti.” Also read: Kangana Ranaut reacts to Tunisha Sharma death case: 'I request PM Modi to make strong laws against polygamy'

Kangana Ranaut condoled Hiraben's death.

Akshay Kumar wrote on Twitter, “There is no greater sorrow than losing a mother. May god give you the strength to bear this sorrow @narendramodi ji. Om Shanti.”

Ajay Devgn also tweeted, “My heartfelt condolences on the passing of Smt. Heeraben Modi. A simple, principled lady, she raised a fine son in our PM Shri Narendra Modiji. Om Shanti. My personal condolences to our PM and his family.”

Anupam Kher said PM Modi has blessings of many mothers, including that of his own. He tweeted in Hindi, "Respected Prime Minister @narendramodi ji! Hearing about the demise of your Matashree Hiraba ji, I am sad and emotional. Your love and respect for her is evident in the world. No one will be able to fill her place in your life! But you are the son of Mother India! The blessings of every mother of the country are with you. My mother too!"

आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री @narendramodi जी! आपकी माताश्री #हीराबा जी के निधन का सुनकर मन दुखी भी हुआ और व्याकुल भी।आपका उनके प्रति प्यार और आदर जग ज़ाहिर है।उनका स्थान आपके जीवन में कोई नहीं भर पाएगा! पर आप भारत माँ के सपूत हो! देश की हर माँ का आशिर्वाद आपके ऊपर है।मेरी माँ का भी!🙏🕉 pic.twitter.com/L9uPvMWjM2 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) December 30, 2022

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri also wrote, “My deepest condolences to Shri @narendramodi on the sad demise of his beloved ‘maa’. The Karmayogi life of the mother of the son of Mother India will continue to inspire us all. 100 salutes to you. Om Shanti.”

Sonu Sood said mothers do not go anywhere. He tweeted in Hindi, “Respected Modi ji, the mother does not go anywhere, but many times she sits at the feet of God so that her son can do better for others. Your mother was and will always be with you. @narendramodi Om Shanti.”

Kapil Sharma also took to Twitter to share his condolences. Reacting to PM Modi's tweet about his mother's death, the comedian wrote in Hindi, "Respected @narendramodi ji, it is very painful for a mother to leave the world. Her blessings will always be with you. We pray she gets a place at the feet of the almighty. Om Shanti."

Singer Kailash Kher shared several pictures of PM Modi with his mother on Twitter and wrote in Hindi, “A few days ago, we were thinking with Pankaj ji, the younger brother of Mr. PM @narendramodi ji, that whenever he comes to Gandhinagar next time, we will meet mother, but we all always meet and get inspired by his personality from such a divine Vibhuti. Prayer to God for salvation on the death of a virtuous body. Hari Om.”

Swara Bhasker also tweeted, “Condolences to PM @narendramodi on the passing of his mother. Prayers and strength.” Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar wrote on Twitter, “May God give the departed soul a place at his holy feet. Om Shanti.”

