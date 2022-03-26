Shah Rukh Khan shares pic of his eight-pack abs, says 'Pathaan ko kaise rokoge'; fans can't believe he is this fit at 56

Shah Rukh Khan did a rare thing on Saturday afternoon. He shared a picture of himself on his social media. And thanks to that, after several grainy pictures of his newly chiselled physique from the Pathaan sets, fans finally got a good look at the man. In the caption next to his picture, the actor referenced both Pathaan and his recent ad campaign for the streaming service Disney+ Hotstar. Fans of the actor showered love and praises for his fitness in the comments. Also read: Shah Rukh's drastic physical transformation seen in leaked pictures from Pathaan

In the picture shared by the actor, he is seen in his Pathaan avatar, shirtless, arms raised as he holds two ropes on his side. The actor's chiselled physique and eight pack abs are in full display. He is looking away from the camera with a sombre look, complete with dark aviators.

Shah Rukh shared the picture on his Instagram feed on Saturday, writing, "Shah Rukh agar thoda Rukh bhi gaya toh Pathaan ko kaise rokoge.. Apps aur Abs sab bana dalunga (Even if Shah Rukh stops, how will you stop Pathaan? I'll build apps and abs both)." The caption is a play on his ad campaign with Disney+ Hotstar, which has the tag line Thoda Ruk Shah Rukh (Stop a little, Shah Rukh).

Fans immediately rushed to the comments section, impressed by the actor's physique. Several dropped heart or fire emojis. One fan commented, "How does he look so fit at 56." Another fan added, "56 Y0 what? my heart is not strong enough for this." Several fans added that they now cannot wait to see Shah Rukh's look in Pathaan. The film releases next January.

Shah Rukh has been in Spain for the last few days shooting for the film with Deepika Padukone. Leaked pictures from the sets last week had given the fans a first look at Shah Rukh's ripped physique for the film. But on Saturday, the actor decided to oblige them with a better look himself.

Pathaan also stars John Abraham and is directed by Siddharth Anand. It will mark Shah Rukh's return to the big screen for the first time in over four years. The actor was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero, which released in 2018.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON