Shah Rukh Khan shows off a bulked-up physique in first digital appearance since Aryan Khan's bail, fans welcome him back

Shah Rukh Khan has been keeping a low profile since his son, Aryan Khan's arrest and bail in the drugs-on-cruise case. However, the actor made his first digital appearance at an event for Hyundai India.

On Wednesday, the brand announced its new brand ambassadors. In pictures shared on social media, the actor was seen congratulating them via a video message. Shah Rukh was seen wearing a round-neck T-shirt along with a jacket and his hair was tied back. It isn't clear if the video was a live conversation or if it was a pre-recorded message.

The pictures have already caught fans' attention with many welcoming the actor back into the spotlight. “Finally sir ke dharshan ho hee gaya (Finally, we got a glimpse of Shah Rukh),” a fan tweeted. “Waiting to see him on the big screen,” another fan said.

Recently, Tamil actor Rajinikanth also revealed he received birthday greetings from Shah Rukh. The actor, who celebrated his birthday on Sunday, shared a note of gratitude and named a bunch of stars who sent him their wishes. One of them was Shah Rukh.

Shah Rukh has been laying low since Aryan's legal case. The 24-year-old was arrested after a raid on a Goa-bound cruise ship and spent close to a month in Mumbai's Arthur Road jail. While Shah Rukh hasn't yet commented on the arrest, the actor visited Aryan in jail, making his first public appearance since the incident. The actor has been MIA on social media as well, with his last Twitter post dating back to September.

Meanwhile, reports are doing the rounds suggesting that Shah Rukh is preparing to resume work. While he is yet to announce his upcoming film, the actor has been working on Yash Raj Film's Pathan. He was also shooting for Atlee's next.