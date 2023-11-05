Shah Rukh Khan calls Sidharth Malhotra, Rinku Singh ‘beta’, Ridhi Dogra ‘mom’ as he thanks friends for birthday wishes

Two days after ringing his 58th birthday with a star-studded bash, Shah Rukh Khan sat down Saturday night to thank his friends and colleagues for their birthday wishes, one at a time. He called all from Sidharth Malhotra, Vineet Kumar Singh to cricketers Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana ‘beta (son)’, while thanking them for their birthday wishes. On the other hand, he called Ridhi Dogra ‘mom’ in his candid response to the actor who played his mom in Jawan. Also read: Finally Shah Rukh Khan's pic from his birthday bash is here, Mona Singh gets a peck from the actor

Is Shah Rukh Khan acting his age?

Shah Rukh Khan greets fans during his 58th birthday celebrations at his Mannat residence.(AFP)

Ridhi called Shah Rukh “best of the best” in her birthday post for him, to which he replied, “Thank you mom!! Ha ha. Bless you.”

Sidharth Malhotra wished Shah Rukh to “keep shining” along with “big love and respect” and the Pathaan actor replied, “Love to you too beta. Bless you.” Also calling cricketer Nitish Rana ‘beta’, Shah Rukh wrote in a witty mood, “Thank you beta. May you always be healthy and happy and have new hairstyle yet again!!!” He also called Rinku Singh ‘beta’ and added, “Aake mil na gale phir se (come and hug me again).”

Shah Rukh's reply to Ridhi Dogra.

Shah Rukh's reply to Sidharth Malhotra.

Shah Rukh's responses to Kajol, Juhi and others

Kajol had shared a picture of them having a laugh and wrote, “Wish you a Supercalifrangilistic year ahead …I know it’s gonna be a good one!” Replying to her, Shah Rukh wrote, “From your lips to God’s ears. You be well and happy to. Love you very much and thank you.” As Juhi Chawla wished him and revealed that 50 trees are being planted for their ‘friendship’ while being unable to explain it in better words, he replied, “I understand and as long as one of us does…it’s good enough."

Shah Rukh also had a witty response for Irfan Pathan who wished him on X. He said in response, “Tumhari Pathani aur meri Jawani….Insha Allah humesha rahegi (will be forever)! Thank you.” In his reply to Tiger Shroff, Shah Rukh said, “Working on being as healthy as you!!”

Shah Rukh rang his birthday in style this year which is also the most successful year of his illustrated film career. After delivering two over ₹1000 crore films Pathaan and Jawan, Shah is now gearing up for his third release of the year, Dunki. It will release in December.

