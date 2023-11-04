Shah Rukh Khan leads Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and others in new Dunki posters

Dunki new posters

The posters are stills from the first teaser of Dunki, called ‘Dunki Drop 1.’ The first one stars Shah Rukh in his new avatar as he sports a green kurta with jeans and a sweater vest. Taapsee, who will be essaying the role of his love interest, is seen wearing a white kurta with a denim jacket and pants. Vicky sports a rugged look in a shirt-and-pants look with a necktie.

The next one has Shah Rukh and Taapsee in the middle of a desert. Both of them look lost and confused while seemingly making their way out of nowhere with others. In both the posters, Shah Rukh is seen leading the group.

Shah Rukh and Taapsee on Dunki

Sharing the posters, Shah Rukh Khan wrote in the caption, “Hum bilkul usi tarah dikh rahe hain jaise Raju sir ne apne “Ullu ke patthon” ko imagine kiya tha…. Inke baare mein bahot kuch share karna abhi baaki hai…(We are looking just the way Rajkumar Hirani had imagined us. There is a lot more left to be shared)." “Dost agar aise ho, toh life ki har journey thodi toh aasaan ho jaati hai. Here’s my family of friends (Your life gets easier with friends like them),” added Taapsee.

Fans on Dunki posters

Reacting to the posters, a fan wrote, “We are gonna get the performance of a lifetime from SRK, Dunki is gonna be a classic.” “Another blockbuster,” predicted another fan. Yet another added, “Can't wait for Dunki.”

Dunki is helmed by Rajkumar Hirani and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, Rajkumar Hirani Films and Jio Studios. Dunki will release in India on December 22 and will clash with Prabhas' Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire at the box office.

