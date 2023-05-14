Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Don 3 in scripting stage, Farhan Akhtar is about to finish writing: Ritesh Sidhwani

Producer Ritesh Sidhwani has revealed that the third installment of the action thriller Don is currently in the scripting stage. In a new interview, Ritesh added that so far he is not aware of the plot details of the much-anticipated movie. (Also Read | As Shah Rukh Khan’s Don turns 13, Farhan Akhtar gives a big shout out to the ‘best cast’. But all fans want is Don 3) The third installment of Shah Rukh Khan-starrrer Don is in its ‘scripting stage’.

The third part of the movie will feature actor Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. It will be directed by Farhan Akhtar. Ritesh is Farhan's partner at their production house, Excel Entertainment.

In an interview with news agency PTI, Ritesh said, "Till my partner (Farhan Akhtar) finishes writing it, we won’t do anything. Right now, he is in the phase of completing the script... Even all of us are eagerly waiting to see Don.

Farhan and Ritesh's banner Excel Entertainment bought the rights to the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 1978 film of the same name. Don (1978) was directed by Chandra Barot. Apart from Amitabh, the film also starred Zeenat Aman, Pran, Iftekhar, Om Shivpuri, and Satyen Kappu in pivotal roles.

Excel Entertainment remade the 1978 film with Shah Rukh in the lead role. The first Don released in 2006 and the second installment came out in 2011. Both the films were directed by Farhan.

Don: The Chase Begins Again (2006) also stars Shah Rukh, Priyanka Chopra, Arjun Rampal, Isha Koppikar, Boman Irani, Pavan Malhotra, Rajesh Khattar and Om Puri. Kareena Kapoor made a special appearance.

Don 2: The King Is Back (2011) was written, co-produced and directed by Farhan Akhtar. The film starred Shah Rukh, Priyanka, Lara Dutta, Om Puri, Boman, Nawab Shah, Alyy Khan, Rajesh Khattar, Sahil Shroff and Kunal Kapoor.

Ritesh is currently promoting Excel Entertainment's web series Dahaad, directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi. The show is set in a small town in Rajasthan and revolves around an investigation led by sub-inspector Anjali Bhaati (Sonakshi Sinha). Dahaad also features Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah, and Sohum Shah.

The eight-part crime-drama series is streaming on Prime Video. It is produced by Excel Media & Entertainment and Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti's Tiger Baby.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON