As Shah Rukh Khan’s Don turns 13, Farhan Akhtar gives a big shout out to the ‘best cast’. But all fans want is Don 3

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 19:34 IST

Director-turned-actor Farhan Akhtar took to Instagram on Sunday to commemorate the 13th anniversary of his film, Don, starring Shah Rukh Khan.

He wrote alongside the film’s poster, “The number 13. Lucky for some. Unlucky for others. Don doesn’t give a damn..!! He creates his own destiny. Boom. A big shout out to the best cast and crew one could have hoped for to recreate this classic.” Released in 2006, Don also featured Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor, Boman Irani, Arjun Rampal, Isha Koppikar and Om Puri. The film spawned a sequel, which was also directed by Farhan, and released in 2011.

Fans reacted to Farhan’s post by demanding the long-awaited Don 3. “And we are still waiting for Don 3,” one person wrote. After the critical and commercial failure of Shah Rukh’s latest release, Zero, it was rumoured for a while that he was going to place a safe bet, like Don 3, for his next project. But an Asian Age reported a source as saying, “Farhan Akhtar has no script, not even an idea for a plot to do another film. He’s busy with his acting and music career. He hasn’t directed any film for the last nine years. His last directorial was Don 2 in 2011. It looks like the Don series is dead.”

Farhan’s producing partner, Ritesh Sidhwani, told Mumbai Mirror in March, “We are still working on it and don’t know when it will happen. It’s a keenly awaited franchise and we can’t disappoint the fans.” Meanwhile, Shah Rukh had said earlier, “Farhan doesn’t have any story for Don 3 yet.” After directing films such as Dil Chahta Hai, Lakshya and Don 1 and 2, Farhan has transitioned into a career in acting. He most recently appeared in Priyanka Chopra-starrer The Sky is Pink, and has begun work on the boxing drama, Toofan.

