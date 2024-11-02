Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Nov 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Shah Rukh Khan stuns in new ad featuring Megan Fox, Jason Statham and more stars. Watch

BySugandha Rawal
Nov 02, 2024 09:44 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan turned 59 on Saturday. Several fans were spotted gathering outside his house, Mannat, in Mumbai.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has taken his global appeal to new heights by featuring in an international brand collaboration. He has shared screen space with global celebrities such as Megan Fox, Lewis Hamilton, and Jason Statham. Also read: Inside Shah Rukh Khan's 'memorable' birthday celebration with Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan. Don't miss his throwback pic

Shah Rukh Khan turned 59 on Saturday.
Shah Rukh Khan turned 59 on Saturday.

Shah Rukh Khan’s ad goes global

Shah Rukh Khan has been featured in a commercial for the brand Etisalat. In the group commercial, the actor features Megan Fox, Lewis Hamilton, and Jason Statham, which shows how technology helps everyone go for more.

The fans were happy to see the collaboration. “2024 unexpected collab,” wrote one fan, with another writing, “Mega superstar Srk”.

“He knows it he deserves it more… infection he should have done it way before,” read one comment.

 

Shah Rukh Khan turns 59

On Saturday, Shah Rukh Khan turned 59. His wife Gauri Khan took to her Instagram account to share a picture of Shah Rukh celebrating his birthday with her and their daughter Suhana Khan.

Suhana also had shared an adorable birthday wish for Shah Rukh. She posted a heartwarming collage of four vintage monochromatic snaps. The pictures showcased Shah Rukh's playful side with his kids, Aryan and Suhana. "Happy Birthday (heart emoji). Love you the most in the world,” she wrote in the caption of her Instagram Stories.

Shah Rukh’s close friend and director Farah Khan shared some throwback pictures from his 52nd birthday in 2017. The pictures are from Shah Rukh’s Alibaug farmhouse, and featured him, Farah, Gauri Khan, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Sidharth Malhotra and others. She shared another picture in which she is posing with Shah Rukh and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

On the work front, Shah Rukh will soon star in Sujoy Ghosh’s King, which will also star his daughter Suhana Khan.

 

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //