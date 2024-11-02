Shah Rukh Khan stuns in new ad featuring Megan Fox, Jason Statham and more stars. Watch

Shah Rukh Khan’s ad goes global

Shah Rukh Khan has been featured in a commercial for the brand Etisalat. In the group commercial, the actor features Megan Fox, Lewis Hamilton, and Jason Statham, which shows how technology helps everyone go for more.

The fans were happy to see the collaboration. “2024 unexpected collab,” wrote one fan, with another writing, “Mega superstar Srk”.

“He knows it he deserves it more… infection he should have done it way before,” read one comment.

Shah Rukh Khan turns 59

On Saturday, Shah Rukh Khan turned 59. His wife Gauri Khan took to her Instagram account to share a picture of Shah Rukh celebrating his birthday with her and their daughter Suhana Khan.

Suhana also had shared an adorable birthday wish for Shah Rukh. She posted a heartwarming collage of four vintage monochromatic snaps. The pictures showcased Shah Rukh's playful side with his kids, Aryan and Suhana. "Happy Birthday (heart emoji). Love you the most in the world,” she wrote in the caption of her Instagram Stories.

Shah Rukh’s close friend and director Farah Khan shared some throwback pictures from his 52nd birthday in 2017. The pictures are from Shah Rukh’s Alibaug farmhouse, and featured him, Farah, Gauri Khan, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Sidharth Malhotra and others. She shared another picture in which she is posing with Shah Rukh and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

On the work front, Shah Rukh will soon star in Sujoy Ghosh’s King, which will also star his daughter Suhana Khan.