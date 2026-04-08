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Shah Rukh Khan treats Suhana 'like a colleague' on King sets, reveals Saurabh Shukla: 'He rehearsed like any co-actor'

During a recent interview, Saurabh Shukla reflected on his early days when he worked with Shah Rukh and spoke about reuniting with him on King.

Apr 08, 2026 02:05 pm IST
Written by Sugandha Rawal
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Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all set to share screen space with his daughter Suhana Khan in King, a collaboration that has already sparked considerable buzz. Now, actor Saurabh Shukla, who is part of the film, has opened up about their camaraderie on set, noting that the father-daughter duo maintained a highly professional approach throughout.

Saurabh Shukla on working with SRK

King is scheduled to release in cinemas on 24 December 2026.

During a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Saurabh reflected on his early days working with Shah Rukh and spoke about reuniting with him on King.

“I worked with him in Badshah. He was a rising star then. At that time, I didn’t meet him much; we interacted only briefly. Over the years, I have met Shah Rukh at different times in different ways. Shah Rukh is definitely a very good businessman; his business sense is excellent. Otherwise, it is not possible to create such an empire and hold it single-handedly. Of course, now there is an army of people, but he has created that army himself. He has great support from his family; all of that is there,” Saurabh said.

The actor also opened up about witnessing Shah Rukh in a completely different light – as a father – while working on King, where he stars alongside his daughter, Suhana Khan.

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, King is scheduled to release in cinemas on 24 December 2026.

 
saurabh shukla king suhana khan shah rukh khan
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Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shah Rukh Khan treats Suhana 'like a colleague' on King sets, reveals Saurabh Shukla: 'He rehearsed like any co-actor'
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