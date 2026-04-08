Shah Rukh Khan treats Suhana 'like a colleague' on King sets, reveals Saurabh Shukla: 'He rehearsed like any co-actor'

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all set to share screen space with his daughter Suhana Khan in King, a collaboration that has already sparked considerable buzz. Now, actor Saurabh Shukla, who is part of the film, has opened up about their camaraderie on set, noting that the father-daughter duo maintained a highly professional approach throughout.

Saurabh Shukla on working with SRK

King is scheduled to release in cinemas on 24 December 2026.

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During a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Saurabh reflected on his early days working with Shah Rukh and spoke about reuniting with him on King.

“I worked with him in Badshah. He was a rising star then. At that time, I didn’t meet him much; we interacted only briefly. Over the years, I have met Shah Rukh at different times in different ways. Shah Rukh is definitely a very good businessman; his business sense is excellent. Otherwise, it is not possible to create such an empire and hold it single-handedly. Of course, now there is an army of people, but he has created that army himself. He has great support from his family; all of that is there,” Saurabh said.

The actor also opened up about witnessing Shah Rukh in a completely different light – as a father – while working on King, where he stars alongside his daughter, Suhana Khan.

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{{^usCountry}} “Shah Rukh is a very wise father. There is being protective, but I think he gives ample freedom to his children because they have their own voice. He is not possessive or overly protective. Of course, a father will be protective, but he is wonderful. On set, he was like a colleague, like a co-actor with Suhana. He was rehearsing and suggesting things like any co-actor would,” Saurabh said. About King {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Shah Rukh is a very wise father. There is being protective, but I think he gives ample freedom to his children because they have their own voice. He is not possessive or overly protective. Of course, a father will be protective, but he is wonderful. On set, he was like a colleague, like a co-actor with Suhana. He was rehearsing and suggesting things like any co-actor would,” Saurabh said. About King {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Apart from SRK, the film also stars Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi, and Jaideep Ahlawat in key roles. The film marks Suhana Khan’s theatrical debut after her film debut with the 2024 Netflix film, The Archies. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Apart from SRK, the film also stars Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi, and Jaideep Ahlawat in key roles. The film marks Suhana Khan’s theatrical debut after her film debut with the 2024 Netflix film, The Archies. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} During a fan meet, Shah Rukh spoke about his character in King and said, “The character of King is very interesting. Siddharth and Sujoy Ghosh have written it with a lot of love. And it has a lot of evil in it. He’s a killer. He kills people. But for storytelling, it’s very important that heroes like me play different roles: some inspiring, some comic, some romantic. So that’s what I’m trying to do now. I do one big film every one or two years because I also know that making films has become very difficult now. So films should be made carefully, so that I don’t let people down.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During a fan meet, Shah Rukh spoke about his character in King and said, “The character of King is very interesting. Siddharth and Sujoy Ghosh have written it with a lot of love. And it has a lot of evil in it. He’s a killer. He kills people. But for storytelling, it’s very important that heroes like me play different roles: some inspiring, some comic, some romantic. So that’s what I’m trying to do now. I do one big film every one or two years because I also know that making films has become very difficult now. So films should be made carefully, so that I don’t let people down.” {{/usCountry}}

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Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, King is scheduled to release in cinemas on 24 December 2026.

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