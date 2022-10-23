Shah Rukh Khan tweets about India's win against Pakistan, fans want a 'comeback like Virat Kohli' for him too

Actor Shah Rukh Khan is over the moon after India's win against Pakistan at Sunday's T20 World Cup match in Melbourne, Australia. He took to Twitter to share his message of congratulations for the Indian cricket team with a special mention for Virat Kohli. (Also read: Anushka Sharma writes long note for ‘freaking beauty’ Virat Kohli after win)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“So good to see a great game of cricket. So wonderful to see India win. So brilliant to see @imVkohli batting….and so inspiring to see him cry and smile….and the background score of Chak de India!! Happy Diwali starts right now,” he wrote. Shah Rukh played a hockey coach in Chak De India who was accused of disloyalty to the country. In the final scene, his team wins the match and he finally finds closure.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fans of the actor where happy to finally get a tweet from him. “Virat Kohli century and his tweet aur kya chaiye,” tweeted one. “We want same comeback like Virat for you too Shahrukh,” wrote another. “Oh Jaan I just felt that you will tweet today after the match. Another World Cup started that too with an #INDvPAK match, have the sweetest memory of how it started, miss you at the stands but the winning chants scream remembers your name saying Chak De! India always,” read a tweet.

Virat's match-winning performance -- which was also a huge talking point on social media on Sunday -- followed a tough 18 months for one of the biggest stars in international cricket. Last year, he relinquished the T20 captaincy after a disastrous performance by India at the World Cup which included a thrashing by Pakistan. He was then sacked as ODI skipper and in January also gave up the Test captaincy. Rohit Sharma now leads India across all formats.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shah Rukh was last seen on the big screen in a lead role in 2018's Zero. His last appearance was in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. His upcoming projects include Pathaan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He also has Atlee's Jawan with Nayanthara and Dhunki with Taapsee Pannu, by Rajkumar Hirani.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON