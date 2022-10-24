Shah Rukh Khan visits office with Gauri Khan and AbRam on Diwali

Actor Shah Rukh Khan made a rare appearance in Mumbai. On Diwali, he was snapped arriving at his office with wife Gauri Khan and their younger son, AbRam. Unlike other celebrities during the festive season, he ditched fancy attire and opted for a simple black kurta. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan attends Diwali bash with Aryan Khan

In a video, Shah Rukh’s car is seen arriving at the building of his production house, Red Chillies Entertainment. He got down from his car and waited for others. He was joined by Gauri Khan and AbRam. His manager Pooja Dadlani was also with the family.

Soon after the video surfaced, many fans praised Shah Rukh for his simple look. One of them wrote in the comment section, “Omg his glimpse made my day.” “Sharukh is looking smart here....yes,” added another fan.

Shah Rukh and Gauri are known for hosting lavish Diwali parties each year at their home. However, the couple has decided to give it a miss. His manager Pooja earlier confirmed that there will be no party this year at Mannat.

Shah Rukh was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero. Apart from Shah Rukh, the film also featured Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The film was made on a budget of ₹200 crore and grossedonly ₹186 crore at the box office.

The actor will be making his comeback after four years with Pathaan. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the action-thriller also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. It is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023.

He also has two more projects in pipeline. He will be collaborating with filmmaker Atlee in Jawan. It will also have Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Jawan will release in theatres on June 2, 2023, across five languages--Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Shah Rukh is also the lead for Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki with Taapsee Pannu. It is slated for a theatrical release on December 22, 2023.

