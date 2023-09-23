Shah Rukh Khan was bruised during Zinda Banda shoot, never went to Vanity to chill, says Jawan co-star Sanya Malhotra

Sanya Malhota on Shah Rukh Khan during Zinda Banda shoot

Sanya said, “On the second day of the shoot I noticed that Shah Rukh Khan had got a bruise, but he was going on and on. And I told him that he had got a bruise on his hand, and then all of us checked our hands and saw that we all had bruises. That was a bit surreal.”

Shah Rukh Khan during Jawan shoot

Sanya also went on to share how Shah Rukh would conduct himself on the sets. She said, “He is so good. He is easy. He’s talking to people and as well as listening to their stories. He never went back to his vanity to chill. It was so hot outside when we were shooting for Zinda Banda. Nayone would have gotten tired, but sir did not stop. All of us, girls, were excited to be dancing alongside Shah Rukh Khan. It was a pinch-me moment for everyone. I wanted to rush back to the hotel and call my mother and tell her, 'Mamma maine Shah Rukh sir ke sath kaam kiya, bilkul sath me khade hokar (mom, I have worked with Shah Rukh Khan). It’s unbelievable.” Neither did he stop nor did he ask to change the step. He completely surrenders to the vision."

Jawan

Jawan is directed by Atlee. In the film, Sanya Malhotra was among the six girls of Shah Rukh Khan's team. The film also has Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in key roles. Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt also appeared in the film with their special roles.

The film is now close to hitting the ₹1000 crore mark at the international box office. In India as well, it is ruling the ticket window even after weeks of its release. It is likely to reach the ₹550 crore mark at the domestic box office soon with its slow and steady grip on the market.

