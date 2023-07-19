Look who choreographed Shah Rukh Khan's Beqarar Karke dance in Jawan Prevue after Atlee came up with the idea

The power-packed Jawan Prevue had much more than what fans of Shah Rukh Khan had expected from the Atlee directorial. After several action scenes, a complex storyline and glimpses of the huge star cast, the biggest surprise came at the end of the Jawan Prevue, when a bald Shah Rukh Khan was seen grooving to the old song Beqarar Karke in a Metro. Now it has been revealed that the actor had himself choreographed it. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan mocks 'busy' fan who asked him how long is Jawan's runtime

The scene is probably from a Metro hijack and shows several terrified passengers as Shah Rukh breaks out into an impromptu dance. The actor created his own dance moves as he grooved to Hemant Kumar's song Beqarar Karke Hume Yun Na Jaiye from the 1962 film Bees Saal Baad. Many on social media were overjoyed to see Shah Rukh in a never-seen-before bald look and couldn't stop talking about his dance moves in the middle of a Metro hijack.

Shah Rukh Khan on his dance to Beqarar Karke

Last week, Shah Rukh conducted an Ask Me Anything session on Twitter to talk to his fans after the positive response for the Jawan Prevue.

A fan asked the actor, “Your favourite moment from the #JawanPrevue #AskSRK. Also Beqarar karke hamein yun na jaaiye aapko hamaari Kasam laut aaiye (don't leave us restless, come back please).” Shah Rukh replied, “The song is Atlee’s idea. I also love it with the dance and all. Too much magic in the idea I think. #Jawan.”

Fans react to Shah Rukh Khan's impromptu dance

In response to Shah Rukh's tweet, many of his fans once again reacted to his impromptu dance. A fan wrote, “Hemant Kumar aur Shakeel Baduyani sahab ne kabhi socha nahi hoga ke iss tarah se ye song cherish karega (Hemant Kumar and Shakeel Baduyani would have never imagined Shah Rukh will cherish this song like this)." Wondering if it would be a full length dance number, another asked, “When is the song releasing?” Commenting on his bald look, a fan wrote, “Sir your favourite look in #Jawan.” One more said, “Red mai zyda handsome lag rahe sir (you are looking more handsome in red).” A comment also read: "Loved that scene dancing in metro."

Jawan also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Priyamani and many others. It will be released in theatres on September 7.

