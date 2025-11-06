Shah Rukh Khan's fauji turn in unseen pics in Army uniform has fans swooning: 'Looks so stunning on him'

Shah Rukh Khan has played a man in uniform several times over the course of his career. What began with Fauji has transcended across Army, Main Hoon Na, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Veer Zaara, and Jawan. In each of these films, SRK had a unique look. However, new pictures of the actor in an army uniform have surfaced from an undated photoshoot. And they have excited fans. Shah Rukh Khan dressed as an Indian Army officer in undated throwback shoot.(Instagram/@colstonjulian)

Shah Rukh turns fauji again

Earlier this week, days after Shah Rukh turned 60, noted photographer Colston Julian shared undated throwback pictures from one of his shoots with Shah Rukh, where the actor wore an Indian Army uniform. “Shahrukh KHAN photographed on location at Mehboob Studios,” wrote the photographer in the caption. The pictures include a long shot of SRK in the uniform, followed by close-ups of his face, with one in the Army cap as well.

Colston Julian is a veteran Indian photographer who has shot celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Dame Judi Dench, John Travolta, Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Shane Warne, Buddy Guy, and Anushka Shankar. He famously shot SRK first in 2013 as part of the Forbes India Celebrity 100 cover, and later in 2017 for a Lux ad.

In the pictures, Shah Rukh’s uniform includes the name tag Abhimanyu Rai, which was his character’s name in Fauji, his first TV show. This may mean this was a concept shoot. While the photographer didn’t reveal when the pictures were taken, Shah Rukh’s face indicates the shoot is an old one, probably from before the pandemic.

Fans were appreciative of the look. “The uniform looks so stunning on him,” wrote one. Another echoed, “He looks so stunning in that uniform.”

Many remarked how wearing the uniform was a ‘dream-come-true’ for the actor. “After wearing this uniform, he felt like his dream come true,” wrote one. Years ago, in a now-famous interview with Rajiv Shukla, the actor had stated, “I wanted to be an army officer. However, when I was at the army school, they told me to cut my hair, and I said no."

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming release

Shah Rukh was last seen on the big screen in the 2023 release, Dunki. The Rajkumar Hirani film was a moderate success, making ₹470 crore worldwide. The actor will now appear in grey shades in Siddharth Anand’s King, set to release in 2026. His silver fox look in the film, revealed in the title announcement this weekend, has impressed fans. King marks Shah Rukh’s first on-screen collaboration with daughter Suhana Khan.