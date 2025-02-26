Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam leaves fans spellbound with his guitar skills, sings Die with a Smile. Watch

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s son AbRam Khan has left many impressed with his guitar skills. In an inside video that has surfaced on X (formerly Twitter), AbRam was seen playing the guitar at what seemed to be a school event, while also singing Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars’ Grammy-winning song Die With A Smile. (Also read: ‘Ye haraam hai mere liye’: How Shah Rukh Khan refused to charge interest for money he loaned for a movie) AbRam Khan impressed fans with his guitar skills.

AbRam plays guitar

In the video, AbRam was seen sitting on a chair, focused on his guitar as he also sang along the lyrics for the popular song as some others sang on stage beside him. He was seen sporting a black jersey with shorts.

Fan reactions

Reacting to the video, a fan commented, “Omg his guitar playing skills is so good.” Another fan said, “Entire khandaan is talented dude ..” “So cute,” said a second fan. AbRam has also performed during the annual function at his school, the Dhirubhai Ambani School.

AbRam recently dubbed for Mufasa in the Hindi version of Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King, with Aryan Khan lending his voice to Simba. Mufasa: The Lion King is a prequel, and helmed by Barry Jenkins. It is drawn from the 1994 animated classic The Lion King, which was adapted by Jon Favreau in 2019.

“It has been around 10-15 years... Now, people are more akin to speaking in English. I am happy that he worked hard on the project. He learnt his 20-25 Hindi lines with his sister (Suhana). So, the whole family was involved,” Shah Rukh had shared

Shah Rukh and Gauri welcomed their third child, AbRam, in 2013. AbRam is often seen alongside Shah Rukh when he steps out of his home. When the actor greets fans outside his home from the balcony of Mannat, AbRam is seen beside him, too.

Shah Rukh did not have a release in 2024. He was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, which was released in theatres in December 2023. The film also starred Taapsee Pannu and Boman Irani in pivotal roles. Shah Rukh has King in the pipeline currently.