Shah Rukh says ‘no more wife problem please’ during Ask SRK session; fans want to know when Jawan trailer will release

Shah Rukh Khan conducted an Ask SRK session on Twitter on Saturday afternoon, where fans thronged him with questions about his next film, Jawan. The star interacted with fans asking about the film's trailer release, and gave hilarious responses in return. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Salman Khan's new bald look; says he loved Sunny Deol's Gadar 2)

Shah Rukh's latest Ask SRK session

Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan's new poster.

During the Ask SRK session, a fan asked him about the trailer of the film and when it would be released. "@iamsrk #AskSRK yes wanted to know when the trailer of #Jawan will launch Sir? We fans have been waiting patiently for this," the fan asked. Shah Rukh replied, "Have it ready now…can’t decide should I put a new song or the trailer….??? #Jawan" A fan joked that since everyone is asking for Jawan trailer, he can surprise them by releasing the trailer of Dunki instead. Shah Rukh replied, "Bhai tum toh mujhse bhi zyaada atarangi nikle…ha ha. Abhi #Jawan hi theek hai. (You are more colourful than me it seems.. for now Jawan is ok)."

Another fan asked, "What was your favorite part about shooting Jawan?" To this, Shah Rukh said, "Donning all the looks and varied roles. Hectic work but too much fun when I saw the results….#Jawan." Another fan asked, "Hi @iamsrk sir, eagerly anticipating #Jawan! Can you tease us with one word that best describes the journey your character goes through in the film?" He replied, "No tease, the one word that drives the movie is ‘Women’ it’s a film about women made for men!! Hope all like the Mass and Class….#Jawan."

A fan asked the star about his bald look in the film and wrote, "The bigger question is how are you able to nail a bald look and still look so good without hair ? #AskSRK #Jawan @iamsrk" To this, he said, "And the stranger thing is I did it right after Pathaan. So it was very odd to have long hair and then suddenly bald! Wonder how it will affect my kids??!! Ha ha " In another tweet, a fan asked Shah Rukh to give him tips so that he can watch Jawan on time with his wife. To this, he said, "Ok guys no more wife problem solving questions anymore!! Please!! Mujhse meri nahi sambhalti tum apni problems bhi mujh par daal rahe ho!!!! (I can barely handle my own wife and you all are dropping your problems on me) All wives please just go for #Jawan without stress."

When a fan asked, "sir it's my nth time of participating in this #AskSRK session at least share us the secret to look Handsome af like in Chaleya & Zinda Banda." Shah Rukh quipped, "Just don’t overeat and keep only good thoughts in your mind and have a clean heart. That’s the recipe!! #Jawan."

A fan also asked Shah Rukh about what drives him to work even after 3 decades. The tweet read, "Are you still learning new experiences from your artistic works, Jawan, after more than thirty years have passed since you entered this field, or are you refining them, or have you become the source of inspiration? I believe in the third possibility #AskSrk" To this, Shah Rukh said, "I just keep trying to learn everyday and work selflessly to entertain. An entertainer has to love his audience more than loving himself/ herself. It’s been a long learning road so far….#Jawan."

Jawan, which also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone in a special appearance, is set to release worldwide in theatres on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Shah Rukh also has Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki lined up for release.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.