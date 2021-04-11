Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut mention papayas and Covid as Ronnie Screwvala asks followers to caption his pic

Film producer Ronnie Screwvala shared a new picture on Twitter on Saturday. It showed him resting at a scenic location, with his dog sleeping next to him.

Sharing it, Ronnie asked his followers to come up with a caption for it. "Any captions for this pic," he asked. Not only his fans but even his celebrity friends delivered some good options.

Any captions for this pic 😊. pic.twitter.com/zUTQCkdWLx — Ronnie Screwvala (@RonnieScrewvala) April 10, 2021

Kangana Ranaut wrote, "When will this corona go yaar." She even added a laughter emoji. Shahid Kapoor wrote, "Finish that piece of papaya."

Abhimanyu Dassani wrote, "The good life." Gurmeet Chaudhary suggested, "I don’t need anyone, I have my best friend!!" Actor Gajraj Rao wrote, "Love per sq ft."

Kangana and Ronnie are currently working on her film Tejas. She plays a fighter pilot in the movie. The Indian Air Force was the first of the country's defence forces to induct women into combat roles in 2016. The film takes inspiration from this landmark event.

The actor had earlier stated, "Very often the sacrifices made by our brave women in uniform go unnoticed by the nation. Tejas' is a film where I have the honour of playing the role of one such Air Force pilot who puts country before self. I hope we instill a sense of patriotism and pride in the youth of today with this film. I am looking forward to the journey with Sarvesh and Ronnie on this one."

Apart from Tejas, Kangana will also be seen in Thalaivi, a biopic on actor-turned-politician J Jayalalithaa. She also has Dhaakad and Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda in the pipeline.

Kangana has also signed up to play the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in an upcoming political drama.

