Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's son Zain looks adorable in a traditional kurta pyjama, see pic

On Friday, Mira Rajput shared a recent picture of her and Shahid Kapoor's son Zain dressed in a traditional outfit, on her Instagram Stories. The two-year-old wore a pastel-colored kurta with a white pair of pyjamas.

The picture was originally shared by fashion designer Kunal Rawal on his Instagram stories. Zain was dressed in one of his creations. Mira re-shared the picture with the sticker, "Gobble gobble."

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's son Zain Kapoor.

Shahid and Mira tied the knot at a private ceremony in 2015. They welcomed their daughter Misha in August 2016 and Zain in September 2018. They were already parents to a daughter named Misha. During the recent lockdown, Mira revealed that the children had prepared a serving of salad for her. She also revealed that the kids made a greeting card on the occasion of Mother's Day.

Last month, Mira said that she and Shahid share parenting duties. Speaking during an Instagram live, Mira said, "You know, I read something the other day, which said, ‘Don’t treat dad as a babysitter, treat him like a parent.’ By that, what you mean is, dad is not going to be there when mom needs time off. Dad is going to do what dad does, he is not going to fill in for mom because he has his own role.”

She added that it was important for the children to ‘have their own equation’ with each parent. “Because, at the end of the day, they have a different bond with a parent and they have a different bond with another parent. My kids are totally different with me than they are with Shahid. They enjoy doing different things with him and they enjoy doing different things with me,” Mira said.