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Shahid Kapoor-led Cocktail 2 gets A certificate from CBFC; a first for Kriti Sanon, second for Rashmika Mandanna

The film serves as a spiritual follow-up to the hit 2012 romantic comedy Cocktail, which originally starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty.

Jun 14, 2026 05:53 pm IST
Written by Monica Yadav
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The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has granted an ‘A’ (Adults Only) certificate to Cocktail 2, just days before it hits big screens on June 19. Directed by Homi Adajania, the movie features a fresh lead cast of Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna. While it brings a new storyline, the film serves as a spiritual follow-up to the hit 2012 romantic comedy Cocktail, which originally starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty.

Longer than the original Cocktail

Mumbai, Jun 03 (ANI): Bollywood actors Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna pose during the trailer launch of their upcoming film Cocktail 2, in Mumbai on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)(Girish srivastav )

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the upcoming sequel Cocktail 2 will have a runtime of 150 minutes (two and a half hours). This makes it just four minutes longer than the original 2012 romantic drama, which clocked in at 146 minutes.

While director Homi Adajania and producer Dinesh Vijan are returning to helm the project, the sequel will feature a brand-new cast. The original film, which starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty, remains highly regarded by fans for its contemporary look at relationships and its hit music album.

A first for Kriti but not others

This certification marks an interesting setup for each of its three lead actors. For Kriti Sanon, known for family-friendly hits like Heropanti (2014), Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017), Mimi (2021), and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (2024), Cocktail 2 is her first adult-rated film.

The film arrives in theatres on June 19. This romantic drama acts as a spiritual follow-up to the hit track Cocktail (2012). Headlined by Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna, the plot hinges on a complex love triangle where one man must choose between two women.

 
cbfc rashmika mandanna kriti sanon shahid kapoor
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