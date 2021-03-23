Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shahid Kapoor congratulates Jersey team on National Award win, says 'thanks for the extra pressure'
Shahid Kapoor congratulates Jersey team on National Award win, says 'thanks for the extra pressure'

Congratulating the team of Jersey for bagging two national awards, Shahid Kapoor says it adds extra pressure as he awaits the release of Hindi remake of the film.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 23, 2021 08:08 AM IST
Shahid plays the lead role of a cricketer in the Hindi remake of Jersey.

Actor Shahid Kapoor has congratulated the team of Jersey, which bagged two honours at the National Film Award 2019 that were announced Monday evening. Nani's film Jersey bagged the award for Best Telugu Film and Navin Nooli was awarded the Best Editor's honour. Shahid plays Nani's role in the Hindi remake of the film which is currently under production.

Posting a poster of the Telugu film with the awards mentioned on it, Shahid wrote on Instagram, "Huge congratulations to the entire team. Thanks for the extra pressure @gowtamnaidu @nameisnani @shraddhasrinath @sitharaentertsinments." Actor Raashi Khanna commented on the post, "Hahahaha." Anisha Jain also wrote, "Hahah best!"

Responding to the announcement, Navin had told Deccan Chronicle, “When I learnt the news that I had won a National Award, I was thrilled. I want to dedicate this award to my mother for all the sacrifices she made for me. Today is indeed a special day for me."

Jersey director Gowtam Tinnanuri added, “During the filmmaking we found our eyes getting moist, and that’s something unique. It just goes to show how emotional the scenes are and what it meant for us."

Shahid plays a cricketer in Jersey, his second film which is a Hindi remake of a Telugu blockbuster. Announcing the release of his film, Shahid wrote in January, "JERSEY releasing in theatres this DIWALI 5th November 2021. The triumph of the human spirit. A journey I am so very proud of. This ones for the TEAM ....@mrunalofficial2016 @gowtamnaidu @geethaarts @amanthegill @srivenkateswaracreations @sitharaentertainments." He had been posting pictures from his practice as well as from the sets, as he worked on the film.

Also read: Ankita reveals why Sushant's photos were up in her house even after break-up

After completing the shoot of Jersey in the midst of the pandemic last year, Shahid had written on social media, "It’s a film wrap on #jersey .... 47 days of shoot during covid. Just unbelievable. I am so proud of the entire team. It’s nothing short of a miracle. I want to thank each and every one from the unit for coming to set every day, putting themselves at risk and doing what we all love doing. Telling stories that touch hearts and make a difference. Jersey is a story that speaks of a Phoenix rising from the ashes. The triumph of an indomitable spirit. If there was ever a time I could connect with the underlying spirit of a film this was it. As we all fight through this pandemic. Let’s always remember. This shall pass too. Here’s to my best filmmaking experience yet. Here’s to Jersey ... we shall overcome !!!!"

Ankita Lokhande reveals why Sushant Singh Rajput's photos were up in her house even after their break-up

From Kangana Ranaut's 'massive transformation alert' to feuds with Diljit Dosanjh, Rihanna; 5 times she made headlines

