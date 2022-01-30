Shahid Kapoor cuddles up with Mira Rajput as they bask in the sun in loved-up photo, fan calls them ‘cute cutlets’

Mira Rajput, wife of actor Shahid Kapoor, gave a glimpse of the couple's weekend as they enjoyed some time outdoors. Taking to Instagram, Mira shared a selfie as Shahid rested his head on her shoulder.

In the photo, Mira Rajput sported an olive green sweatshirt, wore minimal makeup and kept her hair loose. Shahid Kapoor wore a navy blue coloured jacket and dark sunglasses.

The couple were seen basking in the sun on a winter day. Sharing the post, Mira captioned it, "Sugarboo." Fans showered them with praise taking to the comments section. A fan wrote, "Better together." Another person said, "Simply beautiful." "Leading the sassy life girl," commented a user.

"How sweet both of you are," wrote a fan. A person also called them 'love birds'. "Humko bhi aap jaisi wife chahiye (I also want a wife like you)," said a fan. "Love is in the air," commented a person. "Two cute cutlets," said a fan. "Jodi (couple) no 1," commented a person.

Mira regularly shares posts on Instagram giving her fans a peek of her life. On Saturday, she shared a video clip of Shahid on Instagram Stories. Sharing the video, she captioned it, "Lover spotted." Mira also added, "Can I pap my own husband?" She further added Rishbh Tiwari's song Aankhon Ke Darmiya in the background.

Mira often surprises her fans by sharing pictures with Shahid on Instagram. Last week, Mira shared a mirror selfie with Shahid as they shared a kiss. However, neither Shahid's face nor the couple's kiss were visible in the picture. Mira had captioned the post, "Sunday binge."

Shahid tied the knot with Mira in 2015. They are parents to two children--four-year-old daughter Misha and two-year-old son Zain. The family last year travelled to the Maldives and Dubai for their vacation. They had also shared posts from their holiday destinations.

Fans will see Shahid next in the remake of the sports film Jersey where he will play the role of a cricket player. The film also features actors Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur, among others. He also has Bull, helmed by Aditya Nimbalkar, in the pipeline. Shahid also has filmmakers Raj and DK's upcoming OTT project alongside actor Raashi Khanna. He will also headline Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming action project.

