Shahid Kapoor exudes 'laid back vibes' in latest Instagram post

Enjoying the weekend, Shahid Kapoor has shared a hot new picture on Instagram. It shows him chilling at home and winking to the camera.
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 07:44 PM IST
Shahid Kapoor is enjoying a laid back weekend.

Enjoying the weekend mood, Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor on Saturday treated fans to a cute wink. The Jab We Met star took to Instagram to share a picture of himself sporting a loosely fitted vest as he laid back on a couch and winked at his fans.

Sporting messy hair, the actor stunned fans, as he flaunted his chiselled jawline and well-groomed beard. The Kabir Singh star who seemed in the mood to take a rest and lie back on a couch over the weekend, gave an apt caption for the post.

"Laid back vibes," wrote Shahid alongside the photo. With the post hitting the photo-sharing platform, it garnered more than 27,000 likes while scores of the Kismat Konnection star's fans poured into the comments section and left fire and lovestruck emoticons.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shahid, who had started his acting career with romantic movies, has been taking up intense roles in the past years. He has starred in movies such as Haider, Udta Punjab, Rangoon, and others, which highlighted his versatility as an actor.

He will be next seen in the remake of the sports film Jersey. The 39-year-old star will be seen essaying the role of a cricket player in the movie. He had recently wrapped up shooting for it. It also features actors Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur, among others.

He is also set to star in filmmakers Raj and DK's upcoming OTT project which will also feature actor Raashi Khanna.

