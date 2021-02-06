WandaVision episode 5 stuns fans with that unexpected arrival. See reactions
Fans were left jumping out of their seats for more reasons than one at the end of WandaVision's fifth episode, which premiered on Friday. (Spoilers Ahead) The episode ended with Wanda Maximoff finally meeting her dead brother Pietro (Quicksilver) again in Westview.
To make things more confusing (read exciting), he was played not by actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who played the role in Avengers: Age of Ultron, but by Evan Peters, who plays the character in the X-Men universe of films. The 'recasting' marked the beginning of a crossover/merging of the X-Men and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which has long been in the pipeline at Disney.
It all unfolds when Vision finally begins to realise that Wanda is the one in control of the make-believe world of Westview. He urges her to release the people whose minds she has held hostage but she would not listen. Suddenly there is a knock on their door and she is as surprised as him about it--she did not plan this bit. When she opens the door, Wanda finds her long-dead brother standing in front of him. However, he is not completely like how she remembered him. Back in the real world, Detective Woo and Dr Darcy are just as shock at seeing the 're-casting' on their television screen.
Watch: An exclusive chat with Kevin Fiege on WandaVision:
The big reveal was a big hit with the show's fans, who have dubbed it the best episode of the series so far. Memes have been pouring in, as are more theories about a chasm in the multiverse that will now proceed to Dr Strange: Multiverse of Madness and culminate with Spiderman 3, bringing together all the Spiderman versions we have seen.
Check out a few reactions:
A new episode of WandaVision airs in India every Friday on Disney+ Hotstar. Starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany in the lead, it will have a total of nine episodes.
The Family Man season 2 delayed till summer, Raj and DK announce
Even an Emily in Paris writer can't believe it got two Golden Globe nominations
