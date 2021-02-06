IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Web Series / WandaVision episode 5 stuns fans with that unexpected arrival. See reactions
WandaVision welcomed a very unexpected character on board on Friday.
WandaVision welcomed a very unexpected character on board on Friday.
web series

WandaVision episode 5 stuns fans with that unexpected arrival. See reactions

Fans could not believe their eyes when a very unexpected character landed in an even more unexpected manner in the fifth episode of Marvel's WandaVision, which premiered on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 07:28 PM IST

Fans were left jumping out of their seats for more reasons than one at the end of WandaVision's fifth episode, which premiered on Friday. (Spoilers Ahead) The episode ended with Wanda Maximoff finally meeting her dead brother Pietro (Quicksilver) again in Westview.

To make things more confusing (read exciting), he was played not by actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who played the role in Avengers: Age of Ultron, but by Evan Peters, who plays the character in the X-Men universe of films. The 'recasting' marked the beginning of a crossover/merging of the X-Men and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which has long been in the pipeline at Disney.

It all unfolds when Vision finally begins to realise that Wanda is the one in control of the make-believe world of Westview. He urges her to release the people whose minds she has held hostage but she would not listen. Suddenly there is a knock on their door and she is as surprised as him about it--she did not plan this bit. When she opens the door, Wanda finds her long-dead brother standing in front of him. However, he is not completely like how she remembered him. Back in the real world, Detective Woo and Dr Darcy are just as shock at seeing the 're-casting' on their television screen.

Watch: An exclusive chat with Kevin Fiege on WandaVision:


Also read: Kareena Kapoor shares glimpse of son Taimur, niece Inaaya chilling at her new home. See pic

The big reveal was a big hit with the show's fans, who have dubbed it the best episode of the series so far. Memes have been pouring in, as are more theories about a chasm in the multiverse that will now proceed to Dr Strange: Multiverse of Madness and culminate with Spiderman 3, bringing together all the Spiderman versions we have seen.

Check out a few reactions:

A new episode of WandaVision airs in India every Friday on Disney+ Hotstar. Starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany in the lead, it will have a total of nine episodes.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
wandavision

Related Stories

Randall Park on WandaVision, Ant-Man, and card tricks (HT)
entertainment

WandaVision interview: Randall Park on learning Ant-Man's card trick

PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 05:17 PM IST
VIEW VIDEO
Elisabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany star in WandaVision.
Elisabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany star in WandaVision.
web series

Crazy WandaVision theory suggests Wanda is tapping into Vision's consciousness

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 09:41 PM IST
A WandaVision theory suggests that Wanda Maximoff is tapping into the consciousness of Vision, which was uploaded prior to his death, by Shuri, in Avengers: Infinity War.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
WandaVision welcomed a very unexpected character on board on Friday.
WandaVision welcomed a very unexpected character on board on Friday.
web series

WandaVision episode 5 stuns fans with that unexpected arrival. See reactions

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 07:28 PM IST
Fans could not believe their eyes when a very unexpected character landed in an even more unexpected manner in the fifth episode of Marvel's WandaVision, which premiered on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Stills from Unpaused and Ghost Stories.
Stills from Unpaused and Ghost Stories.
web series

Ghost Stories, Unpaused, Paava Kadhaigal: Anthologies back with a bang on OTT platforms

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 09:22 PM IST
A blend of multiple short films, the genre is gaining steam on OTT platforms. We talk to actors and makers about this renewed interest in the format.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Maanvi Gagroo is currently shooting for the third season of her web series Four More Shots Please!
Actor Maanvi Gagroo is currently shooting for the third season of her web series Four More Shots Please!
web series

Maanvi Gagroo: I hope star culture does not come to OTT, as they’ll come with their own baggage

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 08:34 PM IST
Tripling actor Maanvi Gagroo talks about having a satisfying stint on the web platforms and also what makes her worry about its growing popularity.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Namit is excited to be celebrating the comeback of theatre by performing live at Prithvi theatre.
Namit is excited to be celebrating the comeback of theatre by performing live at Prithvi theatre.
web series

Life comes full circle for Namit Das with the revival of theatre

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 04:54 PM IST
The Aarya actor will be celebrating the 10th anniversary of his play Stories In A Song by performing the play live in theatre after a year
READ FULL STORY
Close
Manoj Bajpayee in a still from The Family Man.
Manoj Bajpayee in a still from The Family Man.
web series

The Family Man season 2 delayed till summer, Raj and DK announce

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 01:44 PM IST
  • Directors Raj and DK have announced that the second season of The Family Man will be delayed till the summer. This comes after reports that Amazon Prime Video was considering delaying the show's release following the Tandav controversy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This image released by Netflix shows Lily Collins in a scene from the series "Emily in Paris." The program was nominated for a Golden Globe for best musical/comedy series. Collins was also nominated for best actress in a comedy or musical for her role. (Netflix via AP)(AP)
This image released by Netflix shows Lily Collins in a scene from the series "Emily in Paris." The program was nominated for a Golden Globe for best musical/comedy series. Collins was also nominated for best actress in a comedy or musical for her role. (Netflix via AP)(AP)
web series

Even an Emily in Paris writer can't believe it got two Golden Globe nominations

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 03:44 PM IST
  • Deborah Copaken, one of the writers of Emily in Paris, has expressed her shock at the show being nominated for two Golden Globes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Courtroom dramas such as Nail Polish and Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors that released recently have been received well by the audience.
Courtroom dramas such as Nail Polish and Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors that released recently have been received well by the audience.
web series

Courtroom sagas on OTTs a hit with audiences

By Shreya Mukherjee, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 09:46 PM IST
With shows such as Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors , Nail Polish, Illegal, Your Honour and The Verdict – State vs Nanavati doing well on the web, industry insiders talk about what makes courtroom dramas a hit with the audience.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Plabita Borthakur’s Chote Nawab recently won the best feature film award at The Indian Film Festival of Cincinnati.
Plabita Borthakur’s Chote Nawab recently won the best feature film award at The Indian Film Festival of Cincinnati.
web series

Plabita Borthakur: There’s no longer a race to become a big screen actor

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 06:56 PM IST
Actor Plabita Borthakur agrees that with the boom on OTT, there is no longer demarcations as such that big screen or small screen.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lucknow lad and actor Arpit Singh will be soon seen in an OTT series (Sourced photo)
Lucknow lad and actor Arpit Singh will be soon seen in an OTT series (Sourced photo)
web series

Arpit Singh: You can be a producer’s son, but still you have to slog!

By Deep Saxena
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 07:03 PM IST
Lucknow-lad Arpit Singh is taking small steps to establish himself in the world of acting. Having done theatre, ad films, a movie and now a web-series he yearns to establish himself as an actor than a hero!
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pratik Gandhi played stock market kingpin Harshad Mehta in Scam 1992.
Pratik Gandhi played stock market kingpin Harshad Mehta in Scam 1992.
web series

Pratik Gandhi has a very Scam 1992 reaction to Budget 2021. See here

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 05:04 PM IST
Pratik Gandhi, the breakout star of Hansal Mehta's Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, shared a clip from the show as his reaction to the Union Budget.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shamita turns a year older on Feb 2. (Munna S)
Shamita turns a year older on Feb 2. (Munna S)
web series

Shamita Shetty: The industry can be a fake world. You can lose yourself here if you are not careful

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 04:32 PM IST
The actor is happy people loved her performance in Black Widows and feels she has grown as a person and grateful for her career graph.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Family Man stars Manoj Bajpayee in the lead.
The Family Man stars Manoj Bajpayee in the lead.
web series

The Family Man season two premiere to be postponed amid Tandav row?

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 09:52 PM IST
The Family Man season two premiere is reportedly going to get postponed. Amazon Prime Video is pushing the show's release amid the controversy surrounding their other shows, Tandav and Mirzapur.
READ FULL STORY
Close
After debuting in Marathi cinema and dabbling in Tamil films, Aaditi Pohankar rose to fame with popular Hindi web shows, She and Aashram.
After debuting in Marathi cinema and dabbling in Tamil films, Aaditi Pohankar rose to fame with popular Hindi web shows, She and Aashram.
web series

Aaditi Pohankar: I want people to remember my roles

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 05:51 PM IST
Aaditi Pohankar of Aashram fame feels it’s an actor who is ruling the entertainment space including Bollywood. “Actors who know their craft are shining today. The audience is intelligent and hungry for content”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Live Telecast will star Kajal Aggarwal in the lead role.
Live Telecast will star Kajal Aggarwal in the lead role.
web series

Venkat Prabhu says web series Live Telecast was supposed to be his debut film

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 02:47 PM IST
The web series, Live Telecast, is all set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar from February 12. It’s about a group of people, trapped in a haunted house. It stars Kajal Aggarwal in a lead role.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rasika Dugal says casting her as Beena was atypical casting. “It made people look at me differently I live vicariously through Beena!”
Rasika Dugal says casting her as Beena was atypical casting. “It made people look at me differently I live vicariously through Beena!”
web series

Rasika Dugal: I don’t judge the characters I play

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 09:51 AM IST
The actor says she wants to do a project for the work and the experience it gives her as an actor, rather than where it takes her career or what people think of it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP