Shahid Kapoor holds Mira Rajput's hand as she gets her mehendi done, fans are reminded of Jab We Met's Aditya Kashyap

Mira Rajput, wife of Shahid Kapoor, has shared a new picture in which the actor held her hand while she got her mehendi done. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Mira posted a photo in which she sat outdoors on a couch as a girl did her mehendi. For the occasion, Shahid wore a printed off-white outfit and brown shoes while Mira draped a peach saree. (Also Read | Shahid Kapoor surprises fans in a packed theatre screening Jab We Met)

In the photo, Shahid stood next to Mira Rajput while looking at her and holding her hand. Mira looked at her mehendi in the picture. The photo was seemingly clicked at actor-couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's mehendi ceremony. Mira captioned the post, "Hi (red heart emoji)."

Reacting to the post, a fan commented, "The way he is holding your hand, with so much care and love. I'm jealous." Another person said, "What a perfect click." An Instagram user was also reminded of Aditya Kashyap, Shahid's Jab We Met character. The comment read, "Aditya Kashyap yaarrrr." Another fan said, "Beautiful moment. Gorgeous couple."

Recently, Shahid gatecrashed at the screening of his romantic film Jab We Met in Mumbai. The actor, who was at a multiplex in Mumbai's Juhu for Kartik Aaryan's film Shehzada premiere, made his way to the screen playing Jab We Met and surprised his fans. Several photos and videos surfaced online in which Shahid was seen greeting the fans at the cinema hall.

A fan took to Twitter and shared a video from the theatre which he captioned, "I just met Shahid Kapoor!! Last day last show of Jab We Met, and during Mauja Hi Mauja, he just entered the theater to meet us. Still can't comprehend just happened but never thought this would happen. This guy just made Jab We Met more special for me." Reacting to the video, Shahid wrote, "Couldn't hold back thank you for the love."

Jab We Met was re-released in theatres for Valentine's day. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film also starred Kareena Kapoor, Dara Singh, Saumya Tandon and Tarun Arora. It was declared a blockbuster upon its release in 2007.

Shahid was recently seen in the web series thriller Farzi alongside Vijay Sethupathi. Created by the duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, the series premiered on Prime Video and received massive responses from the fans. He will be next seen in director Ali Abbas Zafar's next thriller film.

