Shahid Kapoor poses with brother Ishaan Khatter in new pic from France, mom Neliima Azeem reacts: 'Looking dapper'

Actor Shahid Kapoor posed with his brother Ishaan Khatter in a new photo from their ongoing Europe trip. Taking to Instagram, Shahid posted a picture of the duo sitting outdoors. For their day out, Shahid opted for a T-shirt and black pants while Ishaan Khatter opted for a grey T-shirt and black pants. The brothers also wore dark sunglasses. (Also Read | Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kunal Kemmu post new pics from biking trip; fans call them 'Indian Fast and Furious team')

Sharing the post, Shahid captioned it, "Frères." The term is French for brothers. Reacting to the post, Ishaan commented, "Helmet hair (victory hand emoji)." Their mother, actor Neliima Azeem wrote, "Love you two (red heart emoji)." She also added, "Looking dapper (heart eyes emoji)." Shahid is the son of Neliima and actor Pankaj Kapur, while Ishaan is the son of Neliima and actor Rajesh Khattar.

Shahid posted a picture of the duo sitting outdoors.

Shahid also shared pictures on his Instagram Stories. In one of the photos, he posed with a cup on the street and wrote, "Coffeeee..." He also posted photos with his friends and geotagged the location as Vacqueyras in France. Shahid also shared pictures on his Instagram Stories.

Shahid and Ishaan are currently on a Europe trip with their friends, actor Kunal Kemmu, Raja Krishna Menon and Suved Lohia. Earlier, Shahid had posted a photo on Instagram with his group and added the hashtag carpe diem as the caption. Neliima had commented, "Cooooool. Boy gang. Bang on. Woohooooo riders..picture poster..too cool."

Ishaan had also shared pictures and videos from the trip. Sharing a clip of taking a dip in a pond, he wrote, "The key to good vibes, dup-ki (dip)." Neliima wrote, "Looking chilled n happy, so glad."

Meanwhile, Shahid was last seen in filmmaker Gowtam Tinnanauri's film Jersey alongside Pankaj Kapur and Mrunal Thakur. He has Raj & DK's Farzi in the pipeline. Apart from Shahid, the film also features Vijay Sethupathi, Raashi Khanna, Kay Kay Menon, Regina Cassandra, Zakir Hussain, Bhuvan Arora, Amol Palekar, and Kubbra Sait.

Ishaan recently finished shooting for Pippa in which he essays the role of young Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta, who was instrumental to the victory in the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971. Directed by Raja Krishna Menon, Pippa is based on The Burning Chaffees written by Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta. Mrunal Thakur, Priyanshu Painyuli and Soni Razdan are also a part of the war-drama.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON