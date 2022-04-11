Shahid Kapoor reacts to reports that Jersey postponed release to avoid clash with KGF Chapter 2: 'We thought it through'

Actor Shahid Kapoor-led drama Jersey has been postponed and will now open in cinemas on April 22. Jersey was set to hit the theatres on April 14 along with the much-awaited actioner KGF: Chapter 2. Vijay and Pooja Hegde starrer Beast will also hit the screens on April 13. In a new interview, Shahid has opened up about reports suggesting that Jersey's release date is changed to avoid clash with KGF 2 and Beast. Also Read: KGF: Chapter 2 Hindi version breaks RRR's advance booking record, film earns ₹20 crore in north before release

On Monday, Jersey's producer Aman Gill said in a statement, “As a team, we have put our blood sweat and tears into Jersey and would like our beloved film to reach all of you in the widest possible way. 'Jersey' will now release on 22nd April.”

In an interview with India Today, Shahid opened up about the reports suggesting that Jersey's release date were pushed to avoid clash with Beast and KGF 2. He said, "We obviously have thought it through. Everybody thinks its prudent. It’s a big holiday. A lot of big films can be released on a holiday and I think Beast is largely for a different market. And KGF 2 is an action film. We are very much a family film. So, the genres are very different. So, yeah, we think it's okay."

Mrunal Thakur said, "I think it has been 2 years. Audiences didn’t get a chance to go out to the theatres and enjoy that atmosphere. So, we are really spoiling our audience for choices."

Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film is a Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu blockbuster of the same name. Jersey is presented by Allu Arvind and produced by Dil Raju, S Naga Vamsi and Gill. It also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON