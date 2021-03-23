IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shahid Kapoor's daughter Misha bakes him a heart-shaped cake, Zain prefers Spider-Man over Mira Rajput
Shahid Kapoor married Mira Rajput in 2015.
Shahid Kapoor married Mira Rajput in 2015.
bollywood

Shahid Kapoor's daughter Misha bakes him a heart-shaped cake, Zain prefers Spider-Man over Mira Rajput

  • Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput shared a picture of the heart-shaped chocolate cake their daughter Misha baked for him.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 09:19 PM IST

Actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput has shared a picture of the heart-shaped chocolate cake that their daughter Misha baked for him. Mira also said that their son Zain prefers Spider-Man, over his mother.

Shahid and Mira are parents to four-year-old Misha and two-year-old Zain. Posting a picture of the cake, Mira wrote on her Instagram Stories, "It's always Valentine's Day for Papa only because baby-boy prefers Spider-Man over me #MissyBaker."

Mira shared a picture of the cake
Mira shared a picture of the cake


Mira and Shahid often treat fans to glimpses of their family time. On his birthday, Mira had posted a note on Instagram. "I like me better when I’m with you Happy 40th to the love of my life. Any wiser and I’m in trouble. Lucky me you don’t look it and lucky you, I don’t show it. I love you baby," she wrote.


Speaking about the importance of Shahid's support during her pregnancy, Mira had told Zoom, "Your partner’s support is really important in every step and that helped me stay very calm and happy. Pregnancy is a beautiful journey you embark on with your partner and one should embrace it and never shy away from the same. I was only able to do this with complete support from both Shahid and my family."

Shahid has completed work on the remake of the National Award-winning Telugu sports drama, Jersey. The 39-year-old actor will be seen essaying the role of a cricketer in the film. It also features actors Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur, among others.

Also read: Ankita Lokhande shares casting couch experiences: ‘He was a big actor’

He is now working on filmmakers Raj and DK's upcoming OTT project which also features actor Raashi Khanna. Speaking about it, he had earlier said, “I loved the story idea when I first heard it and since then it has been an exciting ride so far! Can’t wait to share this series with the audience."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
shahid kapoor mira rajput son zain star misha pics + 2 more

Related Stories

Ankita Lokhande made her big screen debut with Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi in 2019.
Ankita Lokhande made her big screen debut with Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi in 2019.
bollywood

Ankita Lokhande shares casting couch experiences: ‘He was a big actor’

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 07:49 PM IST
  • Ankita Lokhande said that her first experience of the casting couch came when she was just 19 or 20 years old, and had gone to audition for a South film. The second incident took place when she was already a popular television star.
READ FULL STORY
Actor Pooja Chopra at Clock Tower during her visit to Lucknow (HT Photo)
Actor Pooja Chopra at Clock Tower during her visit to Lucknow (HT Photo)
bollywood

Pooja Chopra: For me, it’s about quality not quantity!

By Deep Saxena
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 07:18 PM IST
‘Commando’ fame actor Pooja Chopra feels that doing diversified roles is a great thing for an actor, but bigger challenge in acting field is to take calculated risks. “In industry, we have to be very careful while we choose our roles. If you do one mistake then second chance is not easy to come,” says the actress on her visit to Lucknow.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP