Shahid Kapoor's daughter Misha bakes him a heart-shaped cake, Zain prefers Spider-Man over Mira Rajput

Actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput has shared a picture of the heart-shaped chocolate cake that their daughter Misha baked for him. Mira also said that their son Zain prefers Spider-Man, over his mother.

Shahid and Mira are parents to four-year-old Misha and two-year-old Zain. Posting a picture of the cake, Mira wrote on her Instagram Stories, "It's always Valentine's Day for Papa only because baby-boy prefers Spider-Man over me #MissyBaker."

Mira shared a picture of the cake





Mira and Shahid often treat fans to glimpses of their family time. On his birthday, Mira had posted a note on Instagram. "I like me better when I’m with you Happy 40th to the love of my life. Any wiser and I’m in trouble. Lucky me you don’t look it and lucky you, I don’t show it. I love you baby," she wrote.





Speaking about the importance of Shahid's support during her pregnancy, Mira had told Zoom, "Your partner’s support is really important in every step and that helped me stay very calm and happy. Pregnancy is a beautiful journey you embark on with your partner and one should embrace it and never shy away from the same. I was only able to do this with complete support from both Shahid and my family."

Shahid has completed work on the remake of the National Award-winning Telugu sports drama, Jersey. The 39-year-old actor will be seen essaying the role of a cricketer in the film. It also features actors Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur, among others.

He is now working on filmmakers Raj and DK's upcoming OTT project which also features actor Raashi Khanna. Speaking about it, he had earlier said, “I loved the story idea when I first heard it and since then it has been an exciting ride so far! Can’t wait to share this series with the audience."

