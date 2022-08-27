Shahid Kapoor's parents Pankaj Kapur, Neliima Azeem, star kids Inaaya, Yash and Roohi reunite at Misha's birthday bash

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's daughter Misha turned six on Friday. The couple threw a fun birthday party for her with several star kids in attendance. Among them were Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya, Karan Johar's kids Yash and Roohi, Riteish Deshmukh's sons Riaan and Rahyl and Angad Bedi's son Guriq. Shahid's father Pankaj Kapoor and mother Neliima Azeem also attended the bash with their respective families. Also read: Mira Rajput shares photo with Shahid Kapoor on daughter Misha’s birthday, recalls the night before she was born

Both Shahid and Mira were twinning in black tees and denims as they hosted the star kids at Misha's party. The birthday girl was spotted with her mom Mira Rajput in a pink outfit. The venue was decorated with colourful confetti and balloons and a placard that read 'Welcome to Misha's magical birthday'.

Shahid's mother Neliima Azeem was seen in a sharara while his brother Ishaan Khatter joined them in casuals. They also posed for a family picture at the party. Shahid's father Pankaj Kapur too made it to the party with actor wife Supriya Pathak and daughter Sanah Kapur. Sanah is all set to make her acting comeback with upcoming film, Saroj Ka Rishta.

Soha and Kunal accompanied Inaaya to the party. The five-year-old was in a grey dress and wore a crown. Riteish and Genelia accompanied their sons to the party and the two kids greeted the paparazzi with a namaste.

During the day, Mira shared a fresh picture of Misha on Instagram along with a sweet birthday wish for her. She wrote, “My baby girl, you are the sunshine of our lives! Happy 6 my darling, shine bright! You’re a little gem with a heart so pure, I’m lucky to be your Mama. I love you!”

A day before, Mira had also shared a picture hours before she delivered Misha. It showed her caressing her baby bump as Shahid lay on her lap. “6 years ago, that night, this moment… Can you come out already? And then the best thing ever,” she had captioned the post.

