Shahid Kapoor said he was made to feel less of a star before Kabir Singh: ‘Mujhe aise situation mein dala gaya’

Actor Shahid Kapoor is one of the most well-known faces in the industry, having proved his mettle as an actor and star throughout his decades-long career. The actor is now busy promoting his upcoming film Deva, which releases in theatres next week. In an interview with Raj Shamani on his podcast channel, Shahid shared that there was a point before the film Kabir Singh where he was made to feel ‘lesser’ as a star. (Also read: Shahid Kapoor feels ‘prouder’ that wife Mira Rajput took ‘very strong’ decision to have kids before chasing career) Shahid Kapoor shared an instance where he was made to feel less as an actor.(Instagram/@shahidkapoor and Twitter/@Mr_Sumit_Patil)

What Shahid said

During the chat, Shahid said, “Ye Kabir Singh ke pehle mere saath hua tha. Mere andar jo kuch tha, mujhe laga ke I am lesser. Mujhe aisa mehsoos karaya gaya. Kisi ne zabardasti nahi ki. As an artist, as a star, as an individual. Mujhe aisa situation mein dala gaya ke mujhe aisa feel ho ke main kam hoon. Aur yeh main kabhi accept nahi karunga (This happened with me before Kabir Singh. Whatever was inside me, I felt I was lesser. I was made to feel lesser as an artist and star. No one forced me but I was put in such a situation. I will not accept that at all).”

‘It’s like your clothes are better than mine’

Explaining further, he added, "It’s like your clothes are better than mine. It’s a comparative. Sometimes life puts you in a situation where it plays out in a way where somebody is… you’re in enclosed proximity and you’re made to feel lesser. It’s nobody’s fault, I’m not getting into that. But that is what I went through for some time. And I was made to feel like that. And I fought it. Main survivor hu (I am a survivor)."

Before Kabir Singh, Shahid had starred in multi-starrers Padmaavat, with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh; and Rangoon with Kangana Ranaut and Saif Ali Khan.

Shahid will be next seen as a police officer in Rosshan Andrrews' action thriller Deva, in which he'll share screen space with Pooja Hegde, Pavail Gulati, and Kubra Sait. Produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Deva will be released in cinemas on January 31.