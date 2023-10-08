Shahid Kapoor says being compared to Shah Rukh Khan was the 'worst thing': Why should you be the next anything?

Shahid Kapoor has revealed that it was not so great for him, when he was compared to Shah Rukh Khan in his younger days in the film industry. In his interview with Pinkvilla, Shahid also said that it is the 'dumbest logic' that if you are like some successful person, you will also be successful. (Also read: Shahid Kapoor reveals it was wife Mira who convinced him to do Kabir Singh)

Comparisons with SRK

Actor Shahid Kapoor was recently seen in the film Bloody Daddy, which released on an OTT platform.(HT_PRINT)

Acknowledging being compared to Shah Rukh when he started out in films, Shahid told the portal, “It's the worst thing that can happen. Why should you be the next anything? You are you and they are they. And that is the worst part of the job that you are doing, that you must be like somebody who is already successful. If you are like them, by virtue of that, you will be successful in the future. This is the dumbest logic that I have ever heard in my life.”

'Why do you want somebody's light?'

He added that one must be true to oneself as being someone else that person's job. “It's like somebody who makes ice-creams. If they give somebody vanilla icecream since they like vanilla, they only keep giving them vanilla icecream. No. You have to be another flavour of icecream. You have to make people like you, despite the fact that they like something else. And one day, you should be so good that people forget everything else and just want to consume only you. Why do you want somebody's light? Every individual can be their own sun.” He also said that for the past few years, he has been trying his best to be himself.

Shahid on comparisons today

Shahid also said that one feels the pressure as young kids, and feel like living up to the comparison. He also said that one starts shaping and moulding oneself based on that comparison subsequently, instead of finding the original and different things that lie within oneself. He added that it is a very unhealthy thing to happen. Shahid admitted that similar comparisons still happen and then young people start modelling themselves on the lines of the comparison.

Shahid on SRK's stardom

Ahead of his film with Aziz Mirza, Kismat Konnection in 20008, Shahid had said, “Of course, I'm very excited to be working with a director who has so far worked with one of Asia's biggest entertainers. I mean stardom hardly gets any bigger than Shah Rukh. I feel the same sense of exhilaration and challenge that I did when Sooraj-ji (Barjatya) asked me to play Prem in Vivah.”

Shahid's recent projects

Shahid Kapoor was most recently seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's Bloody Daddy that landed online earlier this year. He will reportedly start working on films being produced by Vashu Bhagnani and Siddharth Roy Kapur .

