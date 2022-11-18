Shahid Kapoor shares pic of Mira Rajput, kids Misha and Zain playing on the beach, calls them ‘life’

Shahid Kapoor has shared an adorable picture of his ‘life’ on Instagram. The picture shows his kids Misha and Zain and wife Mira Rajput spending time on the beach. Shahid is seen looking at them while sitting at a distance. Also read: Shahid Kapoor shows the view from his high-rise apartment with pride. See pics of the new home

Sharing the blurry picture on Instagram, Shahid simply wrote, “Life!” in the caption. His actor brother Ishaan Khatter showered the picture with heart emoticons in the comments section. It shows Misha playing on the beach with toys and Mira Rajput bending down to have a look at what she was making. Zain is seen walking towards the waves with his back to the camera. Shahid seems to be sitting on the sand and captured the three from a distance.

Shahid Kapoor shared a new picture on Instagram.

Shahid and Mira, along with their kids, moved to a new sea-facing house in Worli, recently. Few days back, Shahid had shared a picture from his high-rise apartment which showed many smaller buildings in the background and the sea at a distance.

Shahid was last seen as an aging father of a boy in the film Jersey. Talking about becoming a father in real life, the actor had told ANI in an interview, “Fatherhood is a life-changing experience. Everything changes after the birth of the children. My point of view has changed due to the presence of my kids in my life. When you have kids in your life you can’t think only from your point of view… a similar thing has happened to me. My approach towards life has changed."

“Misha and Zain have taught me the true importance of parents. And I now completely believe that the actual importance of parents is realised by people only when they become parents themselves. We should never take them (parents) for granted,” he added.

Shahid will now be seen in his OTT debut, Raj and DK's upcoming project titled Farzi. He also has a film titled Bloody Daddy.

