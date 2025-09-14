Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri to star in Vishal Bhardwaj’s action thriller O’ Romeo; releasing on Valentine’s Day 2026

Film producer Sajid Nadiadwala has officially announced the title and release date of his upcoming production, O’ Romeo. Directed by Vishal Bharadwaj, the high-octane action thriller stars Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, and Nana Patekar. It will hit theatres on 14 February next year. Sajid Nadiadwala announces O’ Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptti Dimri, set for release on February 14 next year.

O’ Romeo's first look unveiled

O’ Romeo marks the first-ever collaboration between Sajid Nadiadwala and Vishal Bhardwaj. Nadiadwala Grandson revealed the first look of the film on its social media handles. In it, a man (presumably Shahid Kapoor) is wearing a cowboy hat, and his tattooed hand covers his face. The look also shared a short preview of the film's title track. Have a look here.

About O' Romeo

O’ Romeo is described as a visually rich action thriller that blends intense drama with picturesque backdrops and emotional storytelling. Though rooted in action, the title and Valentine’s Day release suggest a romantic core.

The film reunites Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj after their celebrated collaborations on Kaminey (2009) and Haider (2014). Both films not only received critical acclaim but also showcased Shahid in transformative roles, with Haider earning him a Filmfare Award for Best Actor.

Vishal and Shahid's latest work

Vishal, who was last seen directing the 2023 short film Fursat and TV series Charlie Chopra & the Mystery of Solang Valley, has continued to experiment across genres—from adaptations of Shakespearean tragedies to edgy thrillers. O’ Romeo marks his return to large-scale commercial filmmaking, and fans are eager to see what this reunion will deliver.

Meanwhile, Shahid was last seen in the action thriller Deva with Pooja Hegde, which was released in January this year. Triptii Dimri's latest was Dhadak 2 with Siddhant Chaturvedi, which hit the theatres in August.