Shailesh R Singh announces his 20th film, Setu

After producing several successful films such as Tanu Weds Manu (2011), Shahid (2012), Aligarh (2015), Madaari (2016), Omerta (2017) and Thalaivi (2021), among others, producer Shailesh R Singh is all set to present his next film, Setu. Directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, it will be an edge-of-the-seat courtroom drama around the sanctioning of the Sethusamudram Ship Channel project in 2004 and the interim judgement that was passed in 2007.

Setu is the story of a common man, deeply hurt by the government’s decision about the Sethusamudram project. He feels that the project questions his very existence and hence he decides to challenge the government in court.

Interestingly, Setu also happens to be Singh’s Karma Media’s 20th project. “Before meeting Vishal, I always thought that the only issue people had with regards to this topic was around the Ramayana. But after he narrated the entire issue, I realised that the problem was much deeper. Now, I know that it has a strong socio-economic, security and national heritage relevance to it. I am intrigued by this subject and proud of the story that we plan to tell the audience through the film,” says Singh.

Shailesh R Singh(left) and Vishal Chaturvedi

Talking about his vision of directing the movie in a unique way, Chaturvedi says, “Even after officially getting freedom from the British, India was never out of their clutches. Not only did they control our politics, lives and thought process, but also drained our natural reserves and heritage. Setu is one such thriller that will address what we lost, what we are losing and what we can save.”

Presented by Karma Media and Entertainment in association with Almighty Motion Picture, and produced by Shailesh R Singh, Polaroid Media and Wall Craft Media, Setu is set to go on floors by the end of 2022 and will release on Diwali 2023. The lead cast of the film will be announced soon.