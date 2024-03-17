Shaitaan box office collection day 10: Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan-starrer crosses 100 crore in India

Shaitaan box office collection day 10: Directed by Vikas Bahl, the psychological horror thriller has entered the ₹100 crore club in India. The Ajay Devgn-led film has been receiving a good response from the audience and stood steady even with the big budget release of Yodha in its second week. As per the latest report on Sacnilk.com, the film has now crossed ₹100 crore at the box office on its tenth day, which is a Sunday. (Also read: Shaitaan box office collection: Ajay film crosses ₹100 cr worldwide, becomes third highest grossing Hindi film of 2024) Shaitaan box office collection day 10: Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Jyotika-starrer reached the ₹ 100 crore milestone in India.

The report states that Shaitaan has collected around ₹ 9.75 crore on its second Sunday. The film had shown a jump in collection on the second weekend, grossing ₹ 93.57 crore by day 9. Now, the total collection is estimated to stand at ₹ 103.05 crore. The report also added that Shaitaan had 37.19% Hindi occupancy on Sunday.

Directed by Vikas Bahl, Shaitaan is produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak under the banners Jio Studios, Devgn Films and Panorama Studios. The film revolves around a family held hostage at their home by a man with supernatural powers. Ajay and Jyothika play husband and wife in the film, whereas R Madhavan plays the role of the antagonist.

Shaitaan is a Hindi remake of the 2023 Gujarati film Vash, written and directed by Krishnadev Yagnik. It has already entered the ₹100 crore club worldwide. This makes Shaitaan the third Hindi movie to do so in the same year, after Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's Fighter and Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon-starrer Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review for Shaitaan reads, “The final sequence, which the film’s self-aggrandising self-awareness ties in with the opening shot of a rotting rat in a forest, ultimately loosens the knot that you ought to feel in your stomach after a film like this. It’s still a tricky period for the big-screen film, and what Shaitan seems to be hoping will work in its favour is shock value. If a raucous and mildly unsettling hostage drama with a more than mildly entertaining R Madhavan is enough for you, go watch it.”

