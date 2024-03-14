Shaitaan box office collection: Ajay film crosses 100 cr worldwide, becomes third highest grossing Hindi film of 2024

Shaitaan box office collection: Ajay Devgn's supernatural thriller has entered the ₹100 crore club worldwide. As per a report by Sacnilk.com, Shaitaan reached the milestone on its fifth day, Tuesday. As per another report by Sacnilk.com, Shaitaan added roughly ₹6.25 crore to its India collection on its sixth day, Wednesday, taking its total to ₹74 crore nett in India, as per early estimates. Also read: Shaitaan movie review Shaitaan box office collection: Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Jyotika-starrer reached the ₹ 100 cr worldwide milestone.

Shaitaan's gross box office collection

Per Sacnilk.com, Shaitaan grossed around ₹80 crore in India and an estimated ₹20 crore overseas in five days. It is the third Hindi movie after Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's Fighter and Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon-starrer Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya to reach the milestone this year, and the seventh Indian film of 2024 to hit the ₹100 crore worldwide gross mark.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Jyotika's first ₹ 100 crore film

Per the portal, Shaitaan is Ajay Devgn's third consecutive movie in the post-Covid-19 pandemic era to surpass the century mark at the global box office after Drishyam 2 and Bholaa. He has also been part of hits like RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi in extended roles.

For Jyotika, who marked her Bollywood comeback after more than two decades, Shaitaan is her first ₹100 crore movie, while for R Madhavan, it is his third film in the prestigious club. Director Vikas Bahl also scored his second ₹100 crore grosser after 2019's Hrithik-starrer Super 30.

Shaitaan's India collection

Per the portal, Shaitaan opened at ₹14.75 nett in India on Friday and collected ₹18.75 crore nett on Saturday. On Sunday, the film's earnings were around ₹20 crore nett. On its first Monday, Shaitaan earned ₹7.25 crore nett. On Tuesday and Wednesday, the horror-thriller collected ₹6.5 crore and roughly ₹6.25 crore nett, respectively.

About Shaitaan

The horror film is directed by Vikas Bahl. Presented by Jio Studios, Devgn Films and Panorama Studios, Shaitaan is produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak. Shaitaan is the Hindi remake of the 2023 Gujarati horror film Vash, written and directed by Krishnadev Yagnik.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place