 Shaitaan box office collection: Ajay Devgn film crosses ₹100 crore worldwide | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shaitaan box office collection: Ajay film crosses 100 cr worldwide, becomes third highest grossing Hindi film of 2024

Shaitaan box office collection: Ajay film crosses 100 cr worldwide, becomes third highest grossing Hindi film of 2024

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Mar 14, 2024 09:00 AM IST

Shaitaan box office collection: Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Jyotika's supernatural thriller also earned almost ₹75 crore in India in six days.

Shaitaan box office collection: Ajay Devgn's supernatural thriller has entered the 100 crore club worldwide. As per a report by Sacnilk.com, Shaitaan reached the milestone on its fifth day, Tuesday. As per another report by Sacnilk.com, Shaitaan added roughly 6.25 crore to its India collection on its sixth day, Wednesday, taking its total to 74 crore nett in India, as per early estimates. Also read: Shaitaan movie review

Shaitaan box office collection: Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Jyotika-starrer reached the <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>100 cr worldwide milestone.
Shaitaan box office collection: Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Jyotika-starrer reached the 100 cr worldwide milestone.

Shaitaan's gross box office collection

Per Sacnilk.com, Shaitaan grossed around 80 crore in India and an estimated 20 crore overseas in five days. It is the third Hindi movie after Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's Fighter and Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon-starrer Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya to reach the milestone this year, and the seventh Indian film of 2024 to hit the 100 crore worldwide gross mark.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Jyotika's first 100 crore film

Per the portal, Shaitaan is Ajay Devgn's third consecutive movie in the post-Covid-19 pandemic era to surpass the century mark at the global box office after Drishyam 2 and Bholaa. He has also been part of hits like RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi in extended roles. 

For Jyotika, who marked her Bollywood comeback after more than two decades, Shaitaan is her first 100 crore movie, while for R Madhavan, it is his third film in the prestigious club. Director Vikas Bahl also scored his second 100 crore grosser after 2019's Hrithik-starrer Super 30.

Shaitaan's India collection

Per the portal, Shaitaan opened at 14.75 nett in India on Friday and collected 18.75 crore nett on Saturday. On Sunday, the film's earnings were around 20 crore nett. On its first Monday, Shaitaan earned 7.25 crore nett. On Tuesday and Wednesday, the horror-thriller collected 6.5 crore and roughly 6.25 crore nett, respectively.

About Shaitaan

The horror film is directed by Vikas Bahl. Presented by Jio Studios, Devgn Films and Panorama Studios, Shaitaan is produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak. Shaitaan is the Hindi remake of the 2023 Gujarati horror film Vash, written and directed by Krishnadev Yagnik.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

Oscars 2024: From Nominees to Red Carpet Glam! Get Exclusive Coverage on HT. - Click Here!

 Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On