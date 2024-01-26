 Fighter worldwide box office collection day 1: Deepika-Hrithik film earns ₹36 cr | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Fighter worldwide box office collection day 1: Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan's action film earns 36 crore

Fighter worldwide box office collection day 1: Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan's action film earns 36 crore

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Jan 26, 2024 03:36 PM IST

Fighter worldwide box office collection day 1: The Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor-starrer is directed by Siddharth Anand.

Fighter worldwide box office collection day 1: Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan's first collaboration, Fighter, released on January 25. Film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan said that Fighter earned 8.6 crore overseas on its opening day. Fighter was not released in Gulf countries and faced suspension in the UAE. Fighter is directed by Siddharth Anand. Also read: Fighter review and release highlights

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone feature alongside Anil Kapoor in Fighter.
Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone feature alongside Anil Kapoor in Fighter.

Fighter worldwide box office collection

Tweeting Fighter's worldwide box office collection, Manobala Vijayabalan said on Friday, “Hrithik Roshan's Fighter is off to a flyer at the box office. Film registers fantastic figure across all markets in the globe. India nett 23.25 crore. India gross 27.43 crore. Overseas 8.61 crore [reported Locs]. Total worldwide 36.04 crore.”

About Fighter

Fighter tells the story of Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania (Hrithik Roshan), Squadron Leader Minal Rathore (Deepika Padukone) and Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh (Anil Kapoor), along with the other members of the elite IAF unit, Air Dragons.

Fighter's official synopsis reads: Militant activities are going out of control in the Srinagar Valley, so a new and elite unit, Air Dragons, is commissioned by the Air Headquarters. They are now the first responders to any hostile activity. They comprise the best combat aviators handpicked from across the IAF. Fighter is the story of Air Dragons, who are willing to give it their all for the nation while going through the highs and lows of their internal and external battles.

Fighter also features Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi. It marks Deepika's third film with Siddharth Anand after 2008's Bachna Ae Haseeno and the 2023 blockbuster Pathaan, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Hrithik Roshan and Siddharth have collaborated on projects such as Bang Bang (2014) and the 2019 action film War.

Fighter movie review

An excerpt from Hindustan Times' Fighter review read, "Fighter creates an immersive experience and turns out to be equally impressive. No, it’s flawless, but honestly, the near perfect screenplay keeps you invested and engaged to a point that you barely focus on the loopholes."

