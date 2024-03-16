Shaitaan box office collection day 9: Ajay Devgn, Madhavan-starrer inches closer to 100 crore in India

Shaitaan box office collection day 9: Directed by Vikas Bahl, Shaitaan released in theatres on March 8. Despite having a big release in its second week, with Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Yodha, Shaitaan is steady at the box office. According to the latest update by Sacnilk.com, the supernatural horror-thriller has now crossed ₹90 crore at the box office and looks poised to hit the century mark by the weekend. (Also read: Shaitaan box office collection: Ajay film crosses ₹100 cr worldwide, becomes third highest grossing Hindi film of 2024) Ajay Devgn in a still from Shaitaan.

Shaitaan box office update

The report states that Shaitaan has collected around ₹ 8.77 crore on its ninth day of release, which is its second Saturday. The film performed strongly in the first weekend, where the numbers were in double digits. Although the numbers for its second Saturday reflect a growth in numbers when compared to the first week, it is still not able to collect in double digits. The total collection is estimated to stand at ₹ 93.57 crore on day 9. The report also added that Shaitaan had an overall 26.63 percent Hindi occupancy on Tuesday.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

More about Shaitaan

Shaitaan is the Hindi remake of the 2023 Gujarati horror film Vash, written and directed by Krishnadev Yagnik. It revolves around a family held hostage at their home by a man with supernatural powers. Ajay Devgn and Jyothika play husband and wife in the film, whereas R Madhavan plays the menacing antagonist. The film is presented by Jio Studios, Devgn Films and Panorama Studios, Shaitaan is produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak.

The film has already entered the ₹100 crore club worldwide. It is the third Hindi movie after Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's Fighter and Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon-starrer Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya to reach the milestone this year

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film read, “The chills and flinching that come with Shaitaan are not because the film and the situations its screenplay conjures up are actually, genuinely, organically horrifying. They come as a product of the situational response template that twisted psychological thrillers and hostage dramas always deliver. Vikas' film takes both of those sub-genres and tosses it in an overdone gravy of the supernatural.”

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.