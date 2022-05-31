Shakti Kapoor dances with Genelia D'Souza, poses with Riteish Deshmukh: Fans say, 'Crime Master Gogo on the dance floor'

On Tuesday, veteran actor Shakti Kapoor shared a photo on Instagram. In it Shakti is seen posing with actors Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh. In another video shared by Genelia, they are seen dancing to Dabangg 2's song Fevicol Se. Also Read: Madhuri Dixit, Riteish Deshmukh dance to Kacha Badam. Watch viral video

Sharing the picture, Shakti wrote, “I love this couple very very very much. Love you my angels.” In the photo, Riteish is seen holding Shakti tightly and Genelia is seen smiling as she held Riteish's hand. Genelia commented on the post, “Love you Sir.” Riteish wrote, “I love you sir - reunion of ‘Tujhe Meri Kasam'.”

Shakti Kapoor with Ritesh Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza.

Genelia also shared a video in which she is seen shaking a leg to Kareena Kapoor's song Fevicol Se, from the film Dabbang 2. Posting the clip, she wrote, “Reel fun time with Crime Master Gogo. Legendary @shaktikapoor."

Riteish commented on the video, “Epic Epic Epic !!! Your best reel - I love @shaktikapoor Sir." One fan commented, “Genelia you are the best.” Another one said, “Crime Master Gogo on the dance floor.”

Earlier in February, Riteish and Genelia announced that they will be starring together in Mister Mummy. The comedy-drama is directed by Bunty Aur Babli director Shaad Ali and backed by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, Krishna Kumar, Ali, and Siva Ananth.

Riteish and Genelia are also set to star in the upcoming Marathi movie Ved. The film marks the directorial debut of Riteish and the acting debut of Genelia in Marathi cinema.

The couple had made their acting debut together with the 2003 film Tujhe Meri Kasam. They fell in love on the sets of the film and went on to marry in 2012. Together they have two sons – Riaan Deshmukh born in 2014 and Rahyl Deshmukh, who was born in 2016.

