Shakti Kapoor on if he ever stopped Shraddha Kapoor from becoming an actor: 'Many people ask me...'

Actor Shakti Kapoor has spoken about whether he ever dissuaded his daughter Shraddha Kapoor from pursuing her dream of becoming an actor. Shraddha made her film debut in Teen Patti and followed it up with her first lead role in Luv Ka The End.

In an interview, Shakti Kapoor said that he has never stopped either of his children -- he also has a son, Siddhanth -- from 'following their dreams'.

He told a leading daily, "Many people ask me if I stopped Shraddha from becoming an actress, but that is not true. I want her to shine and do well – she is such a hard-working and talented girl. I call her my 'golden girl'. She has made it on her own in Bollywood."

Siddhanth recently appeared in a supporting role in Chehre, starring Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan. Shakti said, "Siddhanth's film Chehre with Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi has just released and the critics have given him a thumbs up. So, I am happy for both my kids, who are doing well in their careers. I am so proud of them.”

Although he didn't stop her from becoming an actor, Shakti freely admitted to having dissuaded her from resuming work amid the coronavirus pandemic. “I will not go out and work for now nor will I allow my daughter Shraddha to resume work. I don’t think the threat is gone. I feel the worst is yet to come. I won’t let my children out for now," he'd told a leading daily in June 2020.

Also read: Shraddha Kapoor, Rohan Shrestha to tie the knot? Padmini Kolhapure, Priyaank Sharma react to reports

Shraddha's last film was Baaghi 3. Some of her biggest hits include Chhichhore and Stree. Her father's comments come at a time when rumours about her marriage with photographer Rohan Shrestha are doing the rounds. Shakti said in the interview that 'Rohan has not asked for her hand in marriage', and that if she ever tells him that she has decided to settle down, he will support her.