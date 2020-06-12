Shraddha Kapoor won’t resume work, rules dad Shakti Kapoor: ‘It is still a very bad state of affairs outside’

bollywood

Even as India gradually opens after more than two months of the coronavirus lockdown, the film industry too is gearing up to resume work. However, there is one actor who will not be returning to the sets anytime soon.

Veteran actor Shakti Kapoor, speaking to ETimes, said his daughter Shraddha Kapoor won’t resume shooting immediately. “I will not go out and work for now nor will I allow my daughter Shraddha to resume work. I don’t think the threat is gone. I feel the worst is yet to come. I won’t let my children out for now. I know work is important but not at the cost of one’s life. It will be very chaotic if people start shooting now. I tell industry people in our group that it is better to wait than pay hospital bills. It is still a very bad state of affairs outside.”

The Maharashtra government has started to grant relaxations to various sectors to resume work. The state has been one of the worst hit in India.

The team of John Abraham starrer Mumbai Saga will, reportedly, begin shoot in Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City in July. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, it will be a 12-day shooting schedule.

Shraddha was last seen in Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 3, a film that released during the pandemic. The film was largely panned by critics. Writing about it, the Hindustan Times’ reviewer said, “In the third iteration of the Baaghi franchise, Tiger is beating up anything and everything that can be broken or shredded -- men, cars, tanks, helicopters, his shirts. He bounces off buildings, treads on air; delivers triple roundhouse kicks and does devastating stuff with his hands and feet. But somewhere between him decimating helicopters and blowing up tanks, my suspension of disbelief snapped; and trust me when I say that I have been trained well by Hindi cinema.”

Prior to that, her film Street Dancer 3D had hit the screens but sank without much of an impact. Last year had been successful for her with her film, Chhichhore hitting the bull’s eye and Saaho also doing well.

