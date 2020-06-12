e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 12, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Shraddha Kapoor won’t resume work, rules dad Shakti Kapoor: ‘It is still a very bad state of affairs outside’

Shraddha Kapoor won’t resume work, rules dad Shakti Kapoor: ‘It is still a very bad state of affairs outside’

Actor Shraddha Kapoor is unlikely to resume work even as the film industry prepares to begin work following government’s directives.

bollywood Updated: Jun 12, 2020 12:44 IST
Ht Entertainmen Desk
Ht Entertainmen Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shraddha Kapoor in Baaghi 3.
Shraddha Kapoor in Baaghi 3.
         

Even as India gradually opens after more than two months of the coronavirus lockdown, the film industry too is gearing up to resume work. However, there is one actor who will not be returning to the sets anytime soon.

Veteran actor Shakti Kapoor, speaking to ETimes, said his daughter Shraddha Kapoor won’t resume shooting immediately. “I will not go out and work for now nor will I allow my daughter Shraddha to resume work. I don’t think the threat is gone. I feel the worst is yet to come. I won’t let my children out for now. I know work is important but not at the cost of one’s life. It will be very chaotic if people start shooting now. I tell industry people in our group that it is better to wait than pay hospital bills. It is still a very bad state of affairs outside.”

The Maharashtra government has started to grant relaxations to various sectors to resume work. The state has been one of the worst hit in India.

The team of John Abraham starrer Mumbai Saga will, reportedly, begin shoot in Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City in July. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, it will be a 12-day shooting schedule.

Also read: Gulabo Sitabo movie review: Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana give us one of the finest films of the year

Shraddha was last seen in Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 3, a film that released during the pandemic. The film was largely panned by critics. Writing about it, the Hindustan Times’ reviewer said, “In the third iteration of the Baaghi franchise, Tiger is beating up anything and everything that can be broken or shredded -- men, cars, tanks, helicopters, his shirts. He bounces off buildings, treads on air; delivers triple roundhouse kicks and does devastating stuff with his hands and feet. But somewhere between him decimating helicopters and blowing up tanks, my suspension of disbelief snapped; and trust me when I say that I have been trained well by Hindi cinema.”

Prior to that, her film Street Dancer 3D had hit the screens but sank without much of an impact. Last year had been successful for her with her film, Chhichhore hitting the bull’s eye and Saaho also doing well.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Covid-19 patients treated worse than animals, bodies found in garbage: SC
Covid-19 patients treated worse than animals, bodies found in garbage: SC
Lockdown not to be re-announced in Maharashtra, tweets CM Thackeray’s office
Lockdown not to be re-announced in Maharashtra, tweets CM Thackeray’s office
Live: Russia’s Covid-19 tally mounts to 511,423; 8,779 new cases reported
Live: Russia’s Covid-19 tally mounts to 511,423; 8,779 new cases reported
‘No coercive action against firms for not paying full salary during lockdown’: Supreme Court
‘No coercive action against firms for not paying full salary during lockdown’: Supreme Court
China has fearful leadership, lacks openness like India or US: Nicholas Burns
China has fearful leadership, lacks openness like India or US: Nicholas Burns
Azhar was eating; Sachin was bowling: How Harbhajan was spotted
Azhar was eating; Sachin was bowling: How Harbhajan was spotted
In Covid-19 discussion, Rahul Gandhi says ‘understand my country’s DNA’
In Covid-19 discussion, Rahul Gandhi says ‘understand my country’s DNA’
What does India’s fatality rate say about the trajectory of covid-19
What does India’s fatality rate say about the trajectory of covid-19
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Covid-19 casesGulabo Sitabo Movie Review

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In