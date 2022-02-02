Shamita Shetty celebrates birthday with Shilpa Shetty and mom Sunanda, Raj Kundra joins them. See pics

Actor Shamita Shetty celebrated her birthday on Wednesday with mother Sunanda Shetty, sister-actor Shilpa Shetty, and brother-in-law Raj Kundra. For the occasion, Shamita wore a red body con dress and golden coloured heels. She also kept her hair loose and carried a purse.

Shilpa Shetty opted for an orange-coloured outfit and paired it with beige heels. She also let her hair loose and carried a purse. Shilpa posed with Shamita Shetty for the paparazzi outside the venue where they celebrated the occasion.

Shamita Shetty with Shilpa and Raj.

Shamita was seen cutting a huge chocolate cake.

In a video shared by a paparazzo account, Shamita was seen cutting a huge chocolate cake. She was unable to get out a piece from the cake and was seen calling for help. Shamita also smile as she posed for the camera next to the cake.

Shamita on Tuesday night celebrated her birthday with actor-boyfriend Raqesh Bapat. For her birthday, the Mohabbatein actor wore a silver dress with a side slit. Raqesh had also shared pictures with Shamita on social media and wrote, "Happy Birthday love. @shamitashetty_official."

Shamita and Raqesh met each other on Bigg Boss OTT and fell in love. They also participated in Bigg Boss 15 where Shamita was one of the top five contestants.

Earlier, Shilpa on Instagram had shared a video montage of pictures with Shamita, their family and friends. In the caption, she wrote, "This is how I want to see u always... HAPPY! Wishing you all that and more, my Tunki... my tigress. May this birthday unfold many happy surprises and may all your incredible dreams manifest into reality. Love you and sooo proud of you! Have a great year, my jaan, and may you be blessed with abundance always."

Throughout the Bigg Boss 15 journey of Shamita, Shilpa rooted for and supported her sister. Shamita was the third runner-up of the reality show. Actor Tejasswi Prakash won the show.

