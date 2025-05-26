Shammi Kapoor once wanted Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor to marry: 'Humare time pe nai thi aisi ladkiyan'

Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor were once one of the industry’s most talked-about couples. However, they eventually parted ways and are now happily married to different partners. In an interview with Zoom in 2010, Ranbir's grandfather, Shammi Kapoor, expressed his wish for Deepika and Ranbir to get married. (Also Read: Mumtaz breaks down recalling her final meeting with Shammi Kapoor: ‘Agle janam mein milenge’) When Shammi Kapoor talked about Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor's relartionship.

Shammi Kapoor wanted Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor to marry each other

When asked if he wanted Deepika to marry Ranbir, Shammi said, "She is going to remain single for sometime and then when the time is right, I'll ask her to get married to Ranbir. They are a wonderful pair. Isn't it? he is tall, she is tall, he is good-looking, she is good-looking. Humare time pe nahi thi aisi ladkiyan (We didn't have such girls in our time)."

Shammi had earlier invited Deepika for coffee at his house, and speaking about the same, he said, "Ranbir came for lunch at my home after I had met Deepika. So there's nothing like we have knived to get Deepika into the house. We had a wonderful time at my place. My wife was also there, my granddaughters were also there. I think right now she needs to concentrate on her career and she is doing a good job of it."

When asked if he had Deepika and Ranbir's marriage on his wish list, Shammi said that he saw no harm in it, and if they thought it was best for them, then they should be together. Deepika and Ranbir reportedly fell in love with each other while shooting for their film Bachna Ae Haseeno. But their relationship didn't last long and they parted ways after a brief period of time

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor's personal life

Ranbir married Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt in an intimate wedding ceremony on 14 April 2022. The couple later welcomed their daughter, Raha, in November of the same year. Deepika, on the other hand, tied the knot with longtime boyfriend and actor Ranveer Singh in a private ceremony in Italy in 2018. The couple recently embraced parenthood after welcoming their daughter, Dua, in 2024.

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming films

While Deepika is yet to officially announce her next project, there have been rumours about her being the female lead in Shah Rukh Khan's film King. Ranbir, meanwhile, is set to star in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, which also features Sai Pallavi, Yash, Sunny Deol and others in key roles. The first instalment of the two-part film is scheduled to release in cinemas in 2026. He also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, in the pipeline.