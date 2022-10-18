Shanaya Kapoor shares pictures from latest photoshoot at Dubai; Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan shower praise. See pics

Actor Shanaya Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and shared series of photos on Tuesday. She looked stunning in black in the pics as she posed in front of the iconic Burj Khalifa in Dubai during night time. She is currently in Dubai, where she celebrated her actor-father Sanjay Kapoor's 60th birthday on Monday. She had also penned a heartfelt note for him with a family picture. ( Also read: Shanaya Kapoor wishes Sanjay Kapoor on his birthday with family pic: 'I love you dad')

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the pictures, she wore a classic little black dress and kept her hair open. She gave multiple poses for the camera. She wore high heels to accessorise her look. Shayana stood beside a swimming pool near a staircase withthe Dubai skyline in the backdrop.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing her glamorous pictures on Instagram, Shanaya wrote, “spamming shoot photos while eating wagamama noodles” (noodle and hungry faced emoji). Her mother Maheep Kapoor dropped heart and fire emojis and father Sanjay Kapoor posted heart emojis on the pictures. Cousin Khushi Kapoor wrote, “Woooooo ( smiling face with heart eye emojis)." BFF Suhana Khan commented, “Wowowow (smiling face with heart eye emojis).” Bhavana Pandey posted heart and fire emojis.

One of her fans commented, “You are taller than burj in beauty and charm.” Another fan wrote, “You are just beautiful.” Other commented, “Shanaya Kapoor is on fire.” Many fans posted heart and fire emojis on her latest photoshoot and appreciated her looks.

Shanaya is the daughter of Maheep Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor. She has a younger brother named Jahaan Kapoor. Her parents quite often comment on her pictures she posts on Instagram.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She started her Bollywood career as an assistant director with the film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl in 2020.

She is set to make her acting debut with Karan Johar's Bedhadak, essaying the role of Nimrit. In the movie, she will be seen with Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada. In March 2022, she announced the news on her Instagram handle and unveiled her first look from the film. "I am extremely grateful and humbled to join the Dharma Family with #Bedhadak - directed by the brilliant Shashank Khaitan. I can't wait to kickstart this journey, I need all your blessings and love," she wrote.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.