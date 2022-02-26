Sharmila Tagore and Mansur Ali Khan smile as Kishore Kumar sings Roop Tera Mastana in old video shared by Saba. Watch

Actor Sharmila Tagore and her late husband-cricketer Mansur Ali Khan smiled as late singer Kishore Kumar sang Roop Tera Mastana in a throwback video. Taking to Instagram, Sharmila's daughter Saba Ali Khan shared the clip. In the video, Sharmila and Mansur were seated next to each other in the audience during an event. Kishore was seen dancing on stage to the song, originally filmed on Sharmila and late actor Rajesh Khanna. Sharmila opted for a dark saree with heavy jewellery for the event. Mansur wore a black coat over a turtleneck white sweater. (Also Read | Kareena Kapoor shares pic of Saif Ali Khan and Taimur posing next to Mansur Ali Khan's photos at their home)

In the audience, late actor-couple Sunil Dutt and Nargis, the late Ashok Kumar, Rakhee Gulzar, Simi Garewal, Manoj Kumar, late Raj Kapoor and late Krishna Kapoor were also seen. Sharing the clip, Saba captioned it, "Musical extravaganza! Loved this. Thanks to Ria... my star!"

Aradhana (1969) is a romantic drama directed by Shakti Samanta. Apart from Sharmila and Rajesh Khanna, the film also starred Sujit Kumar, Ashok Kumar, Pahari Sanyal, Anita Guha, Madan Puri, Farida Jalal.

The movie won the Filmfare Award for Best Film at the 17th Filmfare Awards. Originally released in Hindi and dubbed in Bengali, Aradhana had two remakes--Tamil film Sivagamiyin Selvan (1974) and Telugu film Kannavari Kalalu (1974).

Rajesh and Sharmila have featured together in many films such as Safar (1970), Chhoti Bahu (1971), Maalik and Amar Prem (1972), Daag and Raja Rani (1973), Aavishkar (1974), and Tyaag (1977).

Sharmila married Mansur in December 1968 and they had three children--Saif Ali Khan, Saba Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan. He died at the age of 70, on September 22, 2011.

Saif is married to actor Kareena Kapoor and has two sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. Soha is married actor Kunal Kemmu and has a daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

