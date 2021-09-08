Shatrughan Sinha opens up about Rishi Kapoor's birthday celebration: 'Randhir was a bit quiet, not his usual self'

Actor Shatrughan Sinha has spoken about the gathering that took place reportedly at director Rumy Jafry's home on the occasion of the 69th birth anniversary of late actor Rishi Kapoor on September 4. He also spoke of his special bond with Rishi and how the tragedy had hit Randhir very hard.

It may be recalled that Neetu had shared a bunch of pictures from the celebration on Sunday.

In an interview to a leading daily, Shatrughan said while it was a celebration, it did get emotional for all of them. He said: “The get-together was a sort of a celebration but it was the acceptance of the situation which we need to praise here; it got emotional, Randhir was a bit quiet and not his usual self. But then, we understand how close Randhir was to Rishi. Add this to his another loss this year when Rajiv Kapoor passed away in February.”

Shatrughan also spoke about how they became friends during the making of their film, Naseeb. He also said how he had done a number of films with Neetu Kapoor as well.

On Sunday, Neetu had shared a bunch of pictures from the party. The highlight of the evening had been the birthday cake, which had on it all the things that were dear to Rishi including whiskey, Twitter (a logo was placed on the cake), incense sticks, bowl of mutton curry, a guitar and a cassette of songs from his old hits. What's more, a cutout of the actor had also been arranged.

Seen at the party were directors David Dhawan and Rahul Rawail alongwith Randhir, Neetu, Rumy, Shatrughan and others.

Rishi died last year in April after a two-year battle with cancer. He was in the US briefly, where he was being treated for it but he returned to Mumbai in 2019.