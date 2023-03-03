Shatrughan Sinha says he first saw wife Poonam crying on a train: 'Itni sundar ladki Patna mein...'

Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha became the latest guest in the new episode of Arbaaz Khan's chat show The Invincibles, which released on Friday. During the show, the veteran actor, politician recalled his ‘filmy’ love story with wife Poonam Sinha and revealed how they met for the first time during a train journey from Patna to Pune. He said it happened while he was leaving for the Film and Television Institute of India. Also read: Sonakshi Sinha celebrates parents Shatrughan Sinha-Poonam's anniversary with a family pic

During the interview, Shatrughan said his journey towards becoming an actor wasn't easy as his father didn't approve of his acting course. He said he was emotional and in tears on the day when leaving for FTII, especially after his mother fainted. Recalling meeting Poonam in such a state, he told Arbaaz Khan he saw a ‘pretty girl’ in the train, just like in movies.

Shatrughan told Arbaaz, "Dekha woh ro rahi thi, unko maa ne data hoga kisi baat pe. Mai idhar baitha tha, mai ro raha tha, ghar chor ke aya tha, maa ko chor ke aya tha. Uss waqt ek dum pata nahin tha. Ek toh aisa laga, Godsend, kisine bhej diya ho. Uss waqt bilkul nahi pata tha ke kabhi aisa hoga, hum institute me jayenge, struggle karenge, star banenge, star banne k baad humara contact bana rahega… (We were both crying. It felt like a Godsend. I had no idea what was there for us. I had no idea that I would study acting, struggle, then become a star, and remain in touch through all of this, until one day)”

Almost 14 years later, Shatrughan Sinha tied the knot with Poonam. Arbaaz also pointed how how they were not in touch for three years before marrying each other. Shatrughan admitted it.

He said in Hindi, “Yes, we had stopped talking. It was my decision. It was thought at the time that there was something else happening in my life, but I wouldn’t want to dwell on that. But it was my fault, I was looking for an exit strategy, and one day, I told her, ‘You’re too good for me, and I can’t be with you.' It was my mistake. I got carried away, I became a victim of stardom. I used to think that no woman would ever be interested in me, and then, when they were, it’s human nature to lose control. Maine talaaq de diya (it was almost like a divorce) in a way… We completely cut off all contact, but I would come to know that she was enquiring about me, and my well-being. She would ask my staff to take better care of me, to feed me properly.”



Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam got married in 1980. They have two sons-- Luv and Kush, and a daughter Sonakshi Sinha.

