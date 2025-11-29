Shatrughan Sinha says he visited Dharmendra's home with a ‘heavy heart’, met the Deol family: ‘He will live forever’

Bollywood icon Dharmendra died at the age of 89 on November 24. Tributes and condolences from several stars followed quickly, as many called his death the ‘end of an era.’ A prayer meeting was organised by Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol in memory of their late father. On Saturday, Shatrughan Sinha shared on his X account that he visited Dharmendra's residence in Mumbai to meet his family in this hour of grief. (Also read: PT Usha recalls when Dharmendra sent her ₹50,000 in 1986 after her Asian Games victories: 'We couldn't meet personally') Shatrughan Sinha shared a series of throwback pictures with Dharmendra.

What Shatrughan shared

Taking to his X account, Shatrughan shared a series of pictures with Dharmendra and his sons, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, and wrote, “On my return from Delhi, went with a very heavy sorrowful heart to our dearest family friend our elder brother's @aapkadharam home. It was a heart touching meeting his wonderful sons @iamsunnydeol Bobby Deol @thedeol, his attractive, charming wife Tanya their handsome sons Dharam & especially Aryaman. It was great meeting them all & remembered Dharmji for the remarkable person he was & will live forever for the many lives he touched. Prayed for their peace & strenght in these sorrowful times. 🕉️Shanti.”

More about Dharmendra's prayer meet

On Thursday, the prayer meet was organised by Dharmendra’s first wife, Prakash Kaur, along with their sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. Called Celebration of Life, the prayer meet saw the presence of Dharmendra’s first wife Prakash Kaur’s along with their children: Sunny, Bobby, Ajeeta and Vijeta as well as his grandsons Karan and Rajveer. Actor Abhay Deol was also with the family.

On Thursday, Hema Malini took to social media to share an emotional tribute to her late husband. "Dharam ji... He was many things to me. Loving husband, adoring father of our two girls, Esha and Ahaana, Friend, Philosopher, Guide, Poet, my 'go to' person in all times of need -- in fact, he was everything to me!" Hema Malini wrote on X.

Dharmendra has given several memorable performances in films like Ayee Milan Ki Bela, Phool Aur Patthar, Aaye Din Bahar Ke, Seeta Aur Geeta, Raja Jani, Jugnu, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Dost, Sholay, Pratiggya, Charas, Dharam Veer, among others. He will be seen on screen for the final time in the war drama Ikkis starring Agastya Nanda.