Sheetal Thakur shares pics of her ‘homecoming’ with husband Vikrant Massey and their sea-facing apartment

Sheetal Thakur was given a traditional "homecoming" as she arrived at her new home with Vikrant Massey days after their wedding - the couple moved into a new apartment recently. Sheetal and Vikrant registered their marriage on Valentine's Day, February 14, and had a wedding ceremony attended by their family members and close friends in Himachal Pradesh on February 18. They have now returned to their sea-facing home in Mumbai, where the new bride pushed a pot full of raw rice with her feet, among other rituals, before entering the house. Also Read: Sheetal Thakur shares Himachali bride look; Yami Gautam reacts

Sheetal took to her Instagram account on Thursday to share a series of pictures of the rituals from her welcoming ceremony, and captioned it "homecoming," adding an emoji of a house. The first picture showed her pushing with her toe a Kalash (pot) filled to the brim with rice grains and some money, with a red sacred thread tied around it.

The second picture showed the Kalash pushed down and a piece of white cloth imprinted with her aalta-stained feet. She also shared a selfie clicked on the way in the car that showed a black suitcase behind her. She was seen wearing traditional choora, sindoor, and mangalsutra in the picture.

Another picture shared by the actor displayed a tray carrying four bowls of halwa, which appeared to be the first dessert cooked by her as the new bride. The last picture was a selfie clicked by Vikrant in the car, that showed the newlyweds posing with together.

Sheetal, who moved in with Vikrant in their sea-facing home sometime before their wedding, also gave her followers a sneak-peek into her rustic-themed house. A boomerang she shared on Instagram stories showed Vikrant playing with a balloon that read congratulations as he sat on a couch in front of a wall with brick wallpaper. Read More: Vikrant Massey on moving into sea-facing home with fiancee Sheetal Thakur: ‘We were living in boxes for last six years’

She shared another boomerang that showed decorative flower wreaths hanging from a door. The shelf behind displayed an arrangement of books and a television hanging on the wall below.

Sheetal Thakur and Vikrant Massey have moved to a new sea-facing home.

Speaking to journalist Puja Talwar earlier this month, Vikrant said that he and Sheetal moved to a new house but continue to have their previous apartment as well. On being asked if he was still living out of a suitcase, he said, “Ab nahi (Not anymore), now there is enough space for both of us to move around. By the grace of God, I have a dining table also now, which I am sitting at and talking to you. We were living in boxes and suitcases for the last six years.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON